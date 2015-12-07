Celebrity breakups of 2015
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield split in October after dating for four years. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman announced their divorce in November after 11 years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Halle Berry and husband Olivier Martinez announced their divorce in October after two years of marriage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separated in August after eleven years together, five of them as husband and wife. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Big Sean and Ariana Grande split in April after dating for eight months. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner split in June after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Gwen Stefani and musician Gavin Rossdale filed for divorce in August after 13 years of marriage. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian split in January after 15 years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce in July after four years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn split in May after almost three years together. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron split in June after nearly a year and a half together. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in July after nine years together. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Musicians Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger announced their separation after two years of marriage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nick Jonas and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo split in June after dating for two years. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Singer Cody Simpson and model Gigi Hadid split in May after two years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split in January after five years together. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
