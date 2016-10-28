Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 27, 2016 | 8:35pm EDT

Celebrity breakups of 2016

Mariah Carey and billionaire James Packer called off their engagement in October, the singer's representative confirmed, after a fight in Greece. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mariah Carey and billionaire James Packer called off their engagement in October, the singer's representative confirmed, after a fight in Greece. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Mariah Carey and billionaire James Packer called off their engagement in October, the singer's representative confirmed, after a fight in Greece. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 17
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts split in September after 11 years together. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts split in September after 11 years together. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts split in September after 11 years together. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 17
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September after two years of marriage, ending a relationship that began in 2005. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September after two years of marriage, ending a relationship that began in 2005. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September after two years of marriage, ending a relationship that began in 2005. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool
Close
3 / 17
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced in August after 15 months of marriage, following weeks of highly publicized claims of domestic violence by Heard and counterclaims of financial blackmailing by Depp. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced in August after 15 months of marriage, following weeks of highly publicized claims of domestic violence by Heard and counterclaims of financial blackmailing by Depp. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced in August after 15 months of marriage, following weeks of highly publicized claims of domestic violence by Heard and counterclaims of financial blackmailing by Depp. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 17
Kate Beckinsale's husband Len Wiseman filed for divorce in October after separating last year. They married in 2004. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kate Beckinsale's husband Len Wiseman filed for divorce in October after separating last year. They married in 2004. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Kate Beckinsale's husband Len Wiseman filed for divorce in October after separating last year. They married in 2004. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 17
Sharon Osbourne announced in May that she was no longer living with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, to whom she has been married for more than three decades. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Sharon Osbourne announced in May that she was no longer living with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, to whom she has been married for more than three decades. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Sharon Osbourne announced in May that she was no longer living with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, to whom she has been married for more than three decades. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
6 / 17
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney called off their engagement in July after a five-year relationship. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney called off their engagement in July after a five-year relationship. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney called off their engagement in July after a five-year relationship. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 17
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman announced their divorce in April. The two married in 2012 and have two children together. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman announced their divorce in April. The two married in 2012 and have two children together. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2011
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman announced their divorce in April. The two married in 2012 and have two children together. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Close
8 / 17
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart broke up in August after an on-again, off-again relationship dating back to at least 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart broke up in August after an on-again, off-again relationship dating back to at least 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart broke up in August after an on-again, off-again relationship dating back to at least 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 17
Soccer player Abby Wambach and Sarah Huffman announced their divorce in September after marrying in 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Soccer player Abby Wambach and Sarah Huffman announced their divorce in September after marrying in 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Soccer player Abby Wambach and Sarah Huffman announced their divorce in September after marrying in 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
10 / 17
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson split in July after 10 years together. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson split in July after 10 years together. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson split in July after 10 years together. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 17
Tobey McGuire and his wife, Jennifer Meyer, separated in October after nine years of marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tobey McGuire and his wife, Jennifer Meyer, separated in October after nine years of marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Tobey McGuire and his wife, Jennifer Meyer, separated in October after nine years of marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 17
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen filed for divorce from his wife Larsa in October after 19 years of marriage. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Former NBA player Scottie Pippen filed for divorce from his wife Larsa in October after 19 years of marriage. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2013
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen filed for divorce from his wife Larsa in October after 19 years of marriage. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
13 / 17
Rapper Iggy Azalea and NBA player Nick Young split in June. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Rapper Iggy Azalea and NBA player Nick Young split in June. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Rapper Iggy Azalea and NBA player Nick Young split in June. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
14 / 17
Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix, the sister of Joaquin Phoenix, separated in March after 10 years of marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix, the sister of Joaquin Phoenix, separated in March after 10 years of marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2008
Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix, the sister of Joaquin Phoenix, separated in March after 10 years of marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 17
Steve-O and Kat Von D split after just three months of dating in March. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Steve-O and Kat Von D split after just three months of dating in March. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2007
Steve-O and Kat Von D split after just three months of dating in March. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
16 / 17
Garrett Hedlund and Kirsten Dunst broke up in April after four years of dating. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Garrett Hedlund and Kirsten Dunst broke up in April after four years of dating. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Garrett Hedlund and Kirsten Dunst broke up in April after four years of dating. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Hollywood hosts pipeline protest

Hollywood hosts pipeline protest

Next Slideshows

Hollywood hosts pipeline protest

Hollywood hosts pipeline protest

Shailene Woodley, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo and other celebrities join a Los Angeles rally against the North Dakota pipeline.

Oct 24 2016
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

Oct 21 2016
All-star tribute to Prince

All-star tribute to Prince

Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan top the bill for an all-star concert tribute in memory of Prince, six months after the influential pop star died of an accidental...

Oct 14 2016
Top-earning dead celebrities

Top-earning dead celebrities

The highest-earning celebrities no longer with us.

Oct 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast