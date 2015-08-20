Celebrity cheaters
In 2009, golfer Tiger Woods publicly admitted to cheating on his then-wife Elin Nordegren. More than a dozen women eventually came forward to announce their relationships with Woods. The golfer went into self-imposed exile after the revelations,...more
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall, had a long romance dating back to the early 1970s, before finally marrying in 2005. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
News of a sexual relationship between 49-year-old President Bill Clinton and a 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to an investigation and eventually impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1998. He was acquitted on all charges...more
Actor Billy Bob Thornton was engaged to actress Laura Dern, but in 2000, he married actress Angelina Jolie. Dern later said in an interview, "I left our home to go and make a movie and while I was away, my boyfriend got married and I never heard from...more
Actor Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2004, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. After divorcing from Aniston in 2005, Pitt now has six children with Jolie, and they married in 2014. REUTERS/Kevork...more
Actress Kristen Stewart was photographed in an embrace with Rupert Sanders, the married director of her film "Snow White and the Huntsman". She later issued a public apology to her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, saying, "I'm deeply sorry for the...more
Actor Hugh Grant was arrested for misdemeanor lewd conduct in June 1995 when he was caught with sex worker Divine Brown in his car on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard. He pleaded no contest and was fined $1,180, given two years probation, and ordered to...more
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was married for 25 years to Maria Shriver, admitted to a longtime affair with his housekeeper Mildred Baena, resulting in his illegitimate son Joseph. In a 2011 interview, he declared it "the...more
In 2010, multiple women spoke to the press about their affairs with Jesse James, the husband of actress Sandra Bullock. Within the year, they were divorced and Bullock had adopted her son Louis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were both married when they first met in 2009. They left their respective spouses, Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville, and have since gone on to star in VH1 television series "LeAnn & Eddie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julia Roberts and now-husband Daniel Moder met in on the set of "The Mexican", when Moder, still married at the time, was working as a cameraman and Roberts was the film�s star. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Singer Shania Twain's friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud had been having an affair with Twain's husband of 15 years, producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange. In the fallout after the 2010 divorce, she ended up falling in love with Thiebaud's then-husband, Frederic...more
Actor Ethan Hawke's current wife Ryan was the nanny to his children with first wife Uma Thurman, whom he divorced in 2005. Hawke, however, maintains nothing scandalous occurred: "I know people imagine some kind of Sound Of Music type love affair, but...more
Actor Jude Law reportedly cheated on Sienna Miller with his children's nanny Daisy Wright in 2005. During the News of the World phone hacking trial in 2014, Law was asked if he was aware Miller had an affair with actor Daniel Craig in 2005,...more
New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, seen here with then-wife Silda Wall Spitzer, resigned from office amid a scandal over a $1,000-an-hour prostitute, cutting short a career built on pugnacious investigations of Wall Street crimes. REUTERS/Brendan...more
