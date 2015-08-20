Celebrity cheaters

Actress Kristen Stewart was photographed in an embrace with Rupert Sanders, the married director of her film "Snow White and the Huntsman". She later issued a public apology to her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, saying, "I'm deeply sorry for the...more

Actress Kristen Stewart was photographed in an embrace with Rupert Sanders, the married director of her film "Snow White and the Huntsman". She later issued a public apology to her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, saying, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close