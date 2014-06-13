Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 13, 2014 | 12:34pm EDT

Celebrity dads

David Beckham sits courtside with his sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn before an NBA game in Los Angeles, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

David Beckham sits courtside with his sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn before an NBA game in Los Angeles, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 13, 2014
David Beckham sits courtside with his sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn before an NBA game in Los Angeles, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 28
Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, June 13, 2014
Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
2 / 28
Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith hug each other during a promotional event for their movie "After Earth" at Tokyo Skytree Town in Tokyo, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith hug each other during a promotional event for their movie "After Earth" at Tokyo Skytree Town in Tokyo, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, June 13, 2014
Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith hug each other during a promotional event for their movie "After Earth" at Tokyo Skytree Town in Tokyo, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 28
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Friday, June 13, 2014
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 28
Director Spike Lee with actor Mark Wahlberg and his son Michael during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Director Spike Lee with actor Mark Wahlberg and his son Michael during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 13, 2014
Director Spike Lee with actor Mark Wahlberg and his son Michael during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 28
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and their son Egypt Daoud Dean during the NBA All-Star weekend in Houston, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and their son Egypt Daoud Dean during the NBA All-Star weekend in Houston, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Friday, June 13, 2014
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and their son Egypt Daoud Dean during the NBA All-Star weekend in Houston, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
6 / 28
Bono and his daughter Eve Hewson at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bono and his daughter Eve Hewson at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 13, 2014
Bono and his daughter Eve Hewson at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 28
Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Bishop arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Bishop arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, June 13, 2014
Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Bishop arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 28
Andy Garcia with his son Andres and daughters Daniella and Dominik in Beverly Hills, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Andy Garcia with his son Andres and daughters Daniella and Dominik in Beverly Hills, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, June 13, 2014
Andy Garcia with his son Andres and daughters Daniella and Dominik in Beverly Hills, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
9 / 28
Morgan Freeman poses at the premiere of "Oblivion" with his daughter Morgana Freeman in Hollywood, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Morgan Freeman poses at the premiere of "Oblivion" with his daughter Morgana Freeman in Hollywood, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, June 13, 2014
Morgan Freeman poses at the premiere of "Oblivion" with his daughter Morgana Freeman in Hollywood, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
10 / 28
Hugh Hefner and son Cooper at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Hugh Hefner and son Cooper at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, June 13, 2014
Hugh Hefner and son Cooper at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
11 / 28
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rob Lowe and his son John Owen watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 13, 2014
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 28
Michael J. Fox poses with his wife Tracy Pollan and their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in Los Angeles, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michael J. Fox poses with his wife Tracy Pollan and their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in Los Angeles, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 13, 2014
Michael J. Fox poses with his wife Tracy Pollan and their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in Los Angeles, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 28
Miley Cyrus hugs her father singer Billy Ray Cyrus during a performance on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Miley Cyrus hugs her father singer Billy Ray Cyrus during a performance on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, June 13, 2014
Miley Cyrus hugs her father singer Billy Ray Cyrus during a performance on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 28
Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch an game iin Los Angeles, December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch an game iin Los Angeles, December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 13, 2014
Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch an game iin Los Angeles, December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 28
Tony Bennett and his daughter Antonia arrive at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tony Bennett and his daughter Antonia arrive at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
Tony Bennett and his daughter Antonia arrive at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 28
Singer John Fogerty performs at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills with son Shane backing him up on guitar, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer John Fogerty performs at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills with son Shane backing him up on guitar, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, June 13, 2014
Singer John Fogerty performs at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills with son Shane backing him up on guitar, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
17 / 28
Sean "Diddy" Combs sits with his son Justin at an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sean "Diddy" Combs sits with his son Justin at an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 13, 2014
Sean "Diddy" Combs sits with his son Justin at an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 28
Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett kisses his wife Brandi and their daughter as they watch the Slam Dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett kisses his wife Brandi and their daughter as they watch the Slam Dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, June 13, 2014
Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett kisses his wife Brandi and their daughter as they watch the Slam Dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
19 / 28
Chris Rock holds his daughter Zahra Savannah in Los Angeles, October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Rock holds his daughter Zahra Savannah in Los Angeles, October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
Chris Rock holds his daughter Zahra Savannah in Los Angeles, October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 28
Actor and director Ron Howard enjoys a game between the New Jersey Nets and the Chicago Bulls with his son and daughter in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Actor and director Ron Howard enjoys a game between the New Jersey Nets and the Chicago Bulls with his son and daughter in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Friday, June 13, 2014
Actor and director Ron Howard enjoys a game between the New Jersey Nets and the Chicago Bulls with his son and daughter in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
21 / 28
Denzel Washington and daughter Olivia present the final award for Best Movie at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Denzel Washington and daughter Olivia present the final award for Best Movie at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
Denzel Washington and daughter Olivia present the final award for Best Movie at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 28
Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and daughter Bianca Bree arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (MTV-ARRIVALS)

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and daughter Bianca Bree arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (MTV-ARRIVALS)

Friday, June 13, 2014
Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and daughter Bianca Bree arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (MTV-ARRIVALS)
Close
23 / 28
Producer Russell Simmons accepts an award accompanied by his daughters Aoki Lee and Ming Lee at the 40th Annual NAACP Image Awards, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Russell Simmons accepts an award accompanied by his daughters Aoki Lee and Ming Lee at the 40th Annual NAACP Image Awards, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
Producer Russell Simmons accepts an award accompanied by his daughters Aoki Lee and Ming Lee at the 40th Annual NAACP Image Awards, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 28
Director Spike Lee and his son watch an NBA game in New York, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Director Spike Lee and his son watch an NBA game in New York, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Friday, June 13, 2014
Director Spike Lee and his son watch an NBA game in New York, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
25 / 28
Jack Nicholson and his daughter Lorraine Broussard watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jack Nicholson and his daughter Lorraine Broussard watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 13, 2014
Jack Nicholson and his daughter Lorraine Broussard watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 28
Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland pose at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland pose at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland pose at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 28
Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sistine watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sistine watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 13, 2014
Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sistine watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

Next Slideshows

Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

The world's most beautiful women as chosen by Maxim readers.

Jun 12 2014
Rolling Stones on tour

Rolling Stones on tour

The Rolling Stones hit the road for their "14 On Fire" tour.

Jun 11 2014
Jersey Boys premiere

Jersey Boys premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Jersey Boys" in New York.

Jun 09 2014
Crowning Miss USA

Crowning Miss USA

Miss Nevada is crowned Miss USA.

Jun 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast