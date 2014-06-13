Celebrity dads
David Beckham sits courtside with his sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn before an NBA game in Los Angeles, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith hug each other during a promotional event for their movie "After Earth" at Tokyo Skytree Town in Tokyo, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Director Spike Lee with actor Mark Wahlberg and his son Michael during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and their son Egypt Daoud Dean during the NBA All-Star weekend in Houston, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Bono and his daughter Eve Hewson at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Bishop arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Andy Garcia with his son Andres and daughters Daniella and Dominik in Beverly Hills, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Morgan Freeman poses at the premiere of "Oblivion" with his daughter Morgana Freeman in Hollywood, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner and son Cooper at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michael J. Fox poses with his wife Tracy Pollan and their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in Los Angeles, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miley Cyrus hugs her father singer Billy Ray Cyrus during a performance on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch an game iin Los Angeles, December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tony Bennett and his daughter Antonia arrive at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer John Fogerty performs at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills with son Shane backing him up on guitar, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Sean "Diddy" Combs sits with his son Justin at an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett kisses his wife Brandi and their daughter as they watch the Slam Dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Chris Rock holds his daughter Zahra Savannah in Los Angeles, October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor and director Ron Howard enjoys a game between the New Jersey Nets and the Chicago Bulls with his son and daughter in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Denzel Washington and daughter Olivia present the final award for Best Movie at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and daughter Bianca Bree arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (MTV-ARRIVALS)
Producer Russell Simmons accepts an award accompanied by his daughters Aoki Lee and Ming Lee at the 40th Annual NAACP Image Awards, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Spike Lee and his son watch an NBA game in New York, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Jack Nicholson and his daughter Lorraine Broussard watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland pose at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sistine watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
