Celebrity dads
David Beckham sits next to U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour with his daughter, Harper, on his lap and son Brooklyn during a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas...more
President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha walk to Marine One as they depart the White House, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Will Ferrell listens to a radio as he watches an evening match with his son and wife Viveca Paulin at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kanye West carries his daughter, North, while preparing for a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin depart the Ed Sullivan Theater with their daughter Carmen in Manhattan after taking part in the taping of tonight's final edition of "The Late Show" with David Letterman in New York, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game six of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Director Spike Lee with actor Mark Wahlberg and his son Michael during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ben Affleck, actress Jennifer Garner and their daughter Violet Affleck leave after a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill, March...more
Bono and his daughter Eve Hewson at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson kisses his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson as they pose during his hand and footprints ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in celebration of his new movie "San Andreas," in Hollywood, May 19, 2015....more
Matthew McConaughey kisses his wife Camila Alves as he stands with his sons Livingston (front L) and Levi (C), and daughter Vida during a ceremony honoring him with the 2,534th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, November 17, 2014....more
Jaime Foxx presents the award for favorite rap/hip hop album with his daughter Annalise during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and their son Egypt Daoud Dean during the NBA All-Star weekend in Houston, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kevin Costner poses with his wife Christine Baumgartner and his daughter Lily Costner at the premiere of "Black or White" in Los Angeles, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark Ruffalo and his daughter arrive at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith hug each other during a promotional event for "After Earth" in Tokyo, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Former New York city mayor Michael Bloomberg and daughter Georgina arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 in Manhattan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sean "Diddy" Combs sits with his son Justin at an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kelly Osbourne wipes lipstick off the cheek of her father musician Ozzy Osbourne at the 10th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit concert in Los Angeles, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Denzel Washington and daughter Olivia present the final award for Best Movie at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Producer Russell Simmons accepts an award accompanied by his daughters Aoki Lee and Ming Lee at the 40th Annual NAACP Image Awards, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant holds his daughter Natalia during practice for the NBA All-Star game in Houston, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mark Cuban and his daughter Alexis arrive at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sylvester Stallone poses for a photograph with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters as they arrive for the world premiere of the film "The Expendables 3" in London, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Miley Cyrus hugs her father singer Billy Ray Cyrus during a performance on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sting gives his favorite guitar to his daughter Coco Sumner as she performs during the Rainforest Foundation Benefit Concert in New York, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Judd Apatow and his daughter Iris arrive at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael Douglas, his wife Catherine Zeta Jones, son Dylan and daughter Carys, pose for a photograph upon their arrival for the Genesis Prize award ceremony in Jerusalem, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
Andy Garcia with his son Andres and daughters Daniella and Dominik in Beverly Hills, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Morgan Freeman poses at the premiere of "Oblivion" with his daughter Morgana Freeman in Hollywood, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch an game iin Los Angeles, December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michael J. Fox poses with his wife Tracy Pollan and their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in Los Angeles, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer John Fogerty performs at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills with son Shane backing him up on guitar, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Chris Rock holds his daughter Zahra Savannah in Los Angeles, October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jean-Claude Van Damme and daughter Bianca Bree arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Spike Lee and his son watch an NBA game in New York, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Tony Bennett and his daughter Antonia arrive at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jack Nicholson and his daughter Lorraine Broussard watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
