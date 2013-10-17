Celebrity designers
Nicki Minaj has launched a new fashion line for Kmart, joining a growing list of celebrities with their own clothing lines: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Nicki Minaj has launched a new fashion line for Kmart, joining a growing list of celebrities with their own clothing lines: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Selena Gomez created a collection for the Adidas Neo label. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Selena Gomez created a collection for the Adidas Neo label. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rihanna launched her own clothing line for River Island. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rihanna launched her own clothing line for River Island. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have several clothing lines. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have several clothing lines. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gwen Stefani launched her L.A.M.B. line in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Gwen Stefani launched her L.A.M.B. line in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jay-Z launched the Rocawear line in 1995. REUTERS/Pool
Jay-Z launched the Rocawear line in 1995. REUTERS/Pool
Kate Moss designed a line for Top Shop in 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Kate Moss designed a line for Top Shop in 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Justin Timberlake launched his William Rast clothing line with a childhood friend in 2005. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Timberlake launched his William Rast clothing line with a childhood friend in 2005. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Beyonce launched the House of Dereon line in 2005. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Beyonce launched the House of Dereon line in 2005. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Nicole Richie launched her House of Harlow line in 2008 and the following year teamed up with A Pea in the Pod to create a maternity collection. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Richie launched her House of Harlow line in 2008 and the following year teamed up with A Pea in the Pod to create a maternity collection. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean Diddy Combs launched the Sean John line in 1998. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Sean Diddy Combs launched the Sean John line in 1998. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jessica Simpson has a line of swimwear. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Jessica Simpson has a line of swimwear. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Bono helped launch the earth-friendly Edun clothing line. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Bono helped launch the earth-friendly Edun clothing line. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Victoria Beckham launched her own denim line in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Victoria Beckham launched her own denim line in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kanye West debuted his women's label DW Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week in October 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West debuted his women's label DW Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week in October 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lopez launched her Sweetface line in 2005. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jennifer Lopez launched her Sweetface line in 2005. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Andre 3000 Benjamin launched the Benjamin Bixby line in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Andre 3000 Benjamin launched the Benjamin Bixby line in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Rap artist Nelly launched his Apple Bottoms line in 2003. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Rap artist Nelly launched his Apple Bottoms line in 2003. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Sienna Miller launched her Twelve8Twelve line in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sienna Miller launched her Twelve8Twelve line in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Will.i.am is behind the i.am fashion line. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Will.i.am is behind the i.am fashion line. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Chloe Sevigny designs the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chloe Sevigny designs the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hilary Duff is behind the Stuff by Hilary Duff line and Femme for DKNY. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Hilary Duff is behind the Stuff by Hilary Duff line and Femme for DKNY. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
50 Cent is behind the G-Unit Clothing Company. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
50 Cent is behind the G-Unit Clothing Company. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Hurley has her own swimwear line. REUTERS/File
Elizabeth Hurley has her own swimwear line. REUTERS/File
Pharrell Williams launched his clothing label Billionaire Boys Club in 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber
Pharrell Williams launched his clothing label Billionaire Boys Club in 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber
Snoop Dogg launched Snoop Dogg Clothing in 2001. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Snoop Dogg launched Snoop Dogg Clothing in 2001. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicky Hilton has her own Nicholai fashion line. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Nicky Hilton has her own Nicholai fashion line. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elle Macpherson has her own lingerie collection. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Elle Macpherson has her own lingerie collection. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Next Slideshows
Highest-paid TV actors
Forbes ranks the highest-paid actors on television.
NY Comic-Con
Thousands of costumed fans and pop culture luminaries attend New York's Comic-Con.
Ukrainian Fashion Week
The dresses and creations at Ukrainian Fashion Week.
Profile: Tom Hanks
A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.