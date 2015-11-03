Celebrity dynasties
Actress Zoe Kravitz, daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Models, reality TV stars and sisters (L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and their actor-musician children Willow (L) and Jaden (2nd L). REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actors and siblings Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jon Voight and his daughter Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Model Ireland Baldwin is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actors and brothers Alec and Stephen Baldwin. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Dakota Johnson (L) with her mother Melanie Griffith (2nd R), her sister Stella Banderas (R) and her grandmother Tippi Hedren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her mother, actress Blythe Danner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Colin Hanks (R), the son of Tom Hanks (2nd L) and his wife Rita Wilson, is seen with his wife Samantha Bryant (L). REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Rosemary Clooney and her nephew, actor George Clooney. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Kate Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and considers Kurt Russell, Hawn's partner, to be her father. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Actress Liv Tyler and her father, musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Director Sofia Coppola and her father Francis Ford Coppola, seen with her mother Eleanor. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Model Lily-Rose Depp (R) is the daughter of French singer Vanessa Paradis (L) and actor Johnny Depp (not pictured). REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Meryl Streep and her daughter, actress Grace Gummer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emilio Estevez is the son of Martin Sheen and brother to fellow actor Charlie Sheen. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan
Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley (C), with her daughter, actress Riley and son Benjamin Keough (R). REUTERS/Nikki Boertman
Model and actress Dylan Frances Penn is the daughter of actor Sean Penn (L) and Robin Wright (C). REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Donald Sutherland and his son Kiefer Sutherland. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Model Georgia May Jagger is the daughter of model Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Musician Ozzy and his wife Sharon have four children, including Kelly and Jack, who created their own media and television careers. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdonemico
Actors and siblings Joan and John Cusack. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
