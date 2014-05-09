Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 9, 2014 | 2:45pm EDT

Celebrity moms

<p>Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer in Paris, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer in Paris, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, May 09, 2014

Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer in Paris, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 19
<p>Singer Alecia Moore (Pink), husband freestyle motocross motorcycle racer Carey Hart and their daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the premiere of "Happy Feet Two" in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Singer Alecia Moore (Pink), husband freestyle motocross motorcycle racer Carey Hart and their daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the premiere of "Happy Feet Two" in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, May 09, 2014

Singer Alecia Moore (Pink), husband freestyle motocross motorcycle racer Carey Hart and their daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the premiere of "Happy Feet Two" in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
2 / 19
<p>Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, May 09, 2014

Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
3 / 19
<p>Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper in Paris, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper in Paris, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, May 09, 2014

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper in Paris, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
4 / 19
<p>Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her oldest son Henry in Los Angeles, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her oldest son Henry in Los Angeles, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, May 09, 2014

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her oldest son Henry in Los Angeles, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 19
<p>Heather Locklear and her daughter Ava Sambora in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Heather Locklear and her daughter Ava Sambora in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, May 09, 2014

Heather Locklear and her daughter Ava Sambora in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
6 / 19
<p>Jennifer Lopez and with her son Max in Beverly Hills, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Jennifer Lopez and with her son Max in Beverly Hills, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, May 09, 2014

Jennifer Lopez and with her son Max in Beverly Hills, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
7 / 19
<p>Gwen Stefani and Mirka Federer, the wife of Roger Federer of Switzerland, look at Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale as they sit in a stadium suite during the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Gwen Stefani and Mirka Federer, the wife of Roger Federer of Switzerland, look at Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale as they sit in a stadium suite during the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok more

Friday, May 09, 2014

Gwen Stefani and Mirka Federer, the wife of Roger Federer of Switzerland, look at Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale as they sit in a stadium suite during the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 19
<p>Madonna and her son, David Ritchie, at the Grammy Awards, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Madonna and her son, David Ritchie, at the Grammy Awards, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, May 09, 2014

Madonna and her son, David Ritchie, at the Grammy Awards, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 19
<p>Andie MacDowell and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Andie MacDowell and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, May 09, 2014

Andie MacDowell and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
10 / 19
<p>Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Friday, May 09, 2014

Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
11 / 19
<p>Elle Macpherson and her son Cy at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando</p>

Elle Macpherson and her son Cy at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando

Friday, May 09, 2014

Elle Macpherson and her son Cy at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando

Close
12 / 19
<p>Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson Rose Tenney in Anaheim, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson Rose Tenney in Anaheim, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, May 09, 2014

Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson Rose Tenney in Anaheim, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
13 / 19
<p>Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Friday, May 09, 2014

Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
14 / 19
<p>Actress Teri Polo and her daughter Bayley Polo-Wollam in Los Angeles, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actress Teri Polo and her daughter Bayley Polo-Wollam in Los Angeles, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, May 09, 2014

Actress Teri Polo and her daughter Bayley Polo-Wollam in Los Angeles, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
15 / 19
<p>Actress Vanessa L. Williams and daughter Sasha arrive at the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns" in Hollywood, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Vanessa L. Williams and daughter Sasha arrive at the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns" in Hollywood, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, May 09, 2014

Actress Vanessa L. Williams and daughter Sasha arrive at the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns" in Hollywood, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
16 / 19
<p>Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her children during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Cary Horowitz</p>

Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her children during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Cary Horowitz

Friday, May 09, 2014

Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her children during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Cary Horowitz

Close
17 / 19
<p>Actress Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen at the premiere of "Everybody's Fine" in New York, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen at the premiere of "Everybody's Fine" in New York, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 09, 2014

Actress Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen at the premiere of "Everybody's Fine" in New York, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 19
<p>Actress Marlee Matlin and her daughter Isabelle as they unveil Matlin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Marlee Matlin and her daughter Isabelle as they unveil Matlin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, May 09, 2014

Actress Marlee Matlin and her daughter Isabelle as they unveil Matlin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Dior cruise collection

Dior cruise collection

Next Slideshows

Dior cruise collection

Dior cruise collection

Christian Dior presents its Cruise 2015 collection.

May 08 2014
Miley Cyrus rocks London

Miley Cyrus rocks London

The controversial singer returns to the stage at the O2 Arena in London.

May 06 2014
Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala.

May 06 2014
Return to Tattooine

Return to Tattooine

Star Wars fans can walk in the footsteps of Luke Skywalker on the original Tattooine film set in Tunisia.

May 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast