Celebrity mugshots
Justin Bieber was arrested in south Florida on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, on January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation...more
Justin Bieber was arrested in south Florida on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, on January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department
The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, shown here in the booking photograph, was arrested January 28, 2004 on suspicion of committing domestic violence, South Carolina law enforcement officials said. REUTERS/Aiken County Sheriff's Office/Handout more
The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, shown here in the booking photograph, was arrested January 28, 2004 on suspicion of committing domestic violence, South Carolina law enforcement officials said. REUTERS/Aiken County Sheriff's Office/Handout
British actor Russell Brand was arrested in New Orleans on March 15, 2012, after a photographer accused the British comedian and actor of grabbing his iPhone and tossing it through a window, police said. REUTERS/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office more
British actor Russell Brand was arrested in New Orleans on March 15, 2012, after a photographer accused the British comedian and actor of grabbing his iPhone and tossing it through a window, police said. REUTERS/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office
Mug shot photo of inmate Phillip Spector, music producer, dated June 5, 2009 and released by the California Department of Corrections June 10, 2009. The photos show Spector without his wigs, worn during his trial. Spector was received by the...more
Mug shot photo of inmate Phillip Spector, music producer, dated June 5, 2009 and released by the California Department of Corrections June 10, 2009. The photos show Spector without his wigs, worn during his trial. Spector was received by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on June 5, 2009 from Los Angeles County with a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder, in the death of actress Lana Clarkson. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections
Lindsay Lohan is shown in various booking photos provided by law enforcement agencies from over the years for her brushes with the law. (Top L to R) July 24, 2007, November. 15, 2007, July 20, 2010. (Bottom L to R) September 24, 2010, October 19,...more
Lindsay Lohan is shown in various booking photos provided by law enforcement agencies from over the years for her brushes with the law. (Top L to R) July 24, 2007, November. 15, 2007, July 20, 2010. (Bottom L to R) September 24, 2010, October 19, 2011 and March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Handout/Files
William Drayton, also know as entertainer Flavor Flav, was arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violence and Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the early morning hours October 17, 2012, stemming from a domestic argument with his fiancee and...more
William Drayton, also know as entertainer Flavor Flav, was arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violence and Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the early morning hours October 17, 2012, stemming from a domestic argument with his fiancee and threats to attack her teenage son with a knife. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Former football star O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007, police said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...more
Former football star O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007, police said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Pop star Michael Jackson is pictured in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department
Pop star Michael Jackson is pictured in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department
Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of pop star Michael Jackson. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of pop star Michael Jackson. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Reese Witherspoon and her husband James Toth after their arrest for D.U.I./Alcohol, Driving in proper lane for Toth and DC SEC 7-Phys Obstruct for Witherspoon, in Atlanta, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/City of Atlanta Department of Corrections
Reese Witherspoon and her husband James Toth after their arrest for D.U.I./Alcohol, Driving in proper lane for Toth and DC SEC 7-Phys Obstruct for Witherspoon, in Atlanta, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/City of Atlanta Department of Corrections
Rap artist Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on December 22, 2011, following a show at a nightclub on the famed Sunset Strip, police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs...more
Rap artist Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on December 22, 2011, following a show at a nightclub on the famed Sunset Strip, police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department
William Roberts, also known as rap artist Rick Ross, was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana in Louisiana after being caught with one gram of the drug in a hotel room. REUTERS/Shreveport Police department
William Roberts, also known as rap artist Rick Ross, was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana in Louisiana after being caught with one gram of the drug in a hotel room. REUTERS/Shreveport Police department
Chinese-born actress Bai Ling after her arrest by Los Angeles World Airports police for alleged shoplifting at Los Angeles International Airport after a gift shop employee accused her of stealing two magazines and a pack of batteries, February 14,...more
Chinese-born actress Bai Ling after her arrest by Los Angeles World Airports police for alleged shoplifting at Los Angeles International Airport after a gift shop employee accused her of stealing two magazines and a pack of batteries, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Los Angeles World Airports Police
Singer Fiona Apple following her arrest by border patrol authorities who allegedly found hashish and marijuana on her tour bus in Texas, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hudspeth County Sheriff Department
Singer Fiona Apple following her arrest by border patrol authorities who allegedly found hashish and marijuana on her tour bus in Texas, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hudspeth County Sheriff Department
David Cassidy is shown in this Schodack Police Department photo after being arrested and charged with felony drunken driving in Schodack, New York, August 21, 2013. Cassidy, 63, was stopped shortly after midnight in Schodack, N.Y., about 15 miles (24...more
David Cassidy is shown in this Schodack Police Department photo after being arrested and charged with felony drunken driving in Schodack, New York, August 21, 2013. Cassidy, 63, was stopped shortly after midnight in Schodack, N.Y., about 15 miles (24 km) south of state capital Albany, when he failed to turn off his car's high-beam headlights against oncoming traffic, said Schodack Police Chief Bernhard Peter. REUTERS/Schodack Police Department/Handout
Actor Stephen Baldwin after being charged with failing to file New York state income taxes for three years, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rockland County District Attorney
Actor Stephen Baldwin after being charged with failing to file New York state income taxes for three years, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rockland County District Attorney
Actor Gary Dourdan, known for his role in the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine, heroin and other drugs in Palm Springs, California, April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Palm Springs Police...more
Actor Gary Dourdan, known for his role in the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine, heroin and other drugs in Palm Springs, California, April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Palm Springs Police Department
Nicolas Cage following his arrest in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence in the French Quarter, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Orleans Parish County Sheriff's Office
Nicolas Cage following his arrest in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence in the French Quarter, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Orleans Parish County Sheriff's Office
Mel Gibson after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Infuence in Malibu,California, July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department
Mel Gibson after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Infuence in Malibu,California, July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department
Actress Jaime Pressly after she was charged with two counts of drunken driving in Santa Monica, California, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Santa Monica Police Department
Actress Jaime Pressly after she was charged with two counts of drunken driving in Santa Monica, California, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Santa Monica Police Department
Paris Hilton in a booking photo as she began serving a 23-day sentence in Los Angeles for violating probation, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Paris Hilton in a booking photo as she began serving a 23-day sentence in Los Angeles for violating probation, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Actor Chace Crawford, of the TV series Gossip Girl, after he was arrested in Plano, Texas on possession of marijuana. REUTERS/Plano Police Department/Handout
Actor Chace Crawford, of the TV series Gossip Girl, after he was arrested in Plano, Texas on possession of marijuana. REUTERS/Plano Police Department/Handout
Snoop Dogg is seen after the rapper surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued, charging him with possession of a deadly weapon stemming from an incident at Orange County John Wayne Airport. Photo taken November 6, 2006....more
Snoop Dogg is seen after the rapper surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued, charging him with possession of a deadly weapon stemming from an incident at Orange County John Wayne Airport. Photo taken November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Orange County Sheriffs Department
Rapper Lil Wayne after he was arrested in southwestern Arizona on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia, January 23, 2008. EUTERS/Handout
Rapper Lil Wayne after he was arrested in southwestern Arizona on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia, January 23, 2008. EUTERS/Handout
Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to the police. REUTERS/Aspen Police...more
Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to the police. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department/Handout
Actress Heather Locklear is shown in this booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. on September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department/Handout
Actress Heather Locklear is shown in this booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. on September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department/Handout
Actor Nicholas King Nolte is pictured in this booking photo released by the California Highway Patrol September 12, 2002. Nolte was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a CHP officer observed Nolte swerving...more
Actor Nicholas King Nolte is pictured in this booking photo released by the California Highway Patrol September 12, 2002. Nolte was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a CHP officer observed Nolte swerving his 1992 Mercedes-Benz into opposing traffic near his Malibu home. Nolte was cited and released. REUTERS/HO/California Highway Patrol
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Glendale California Police Department December 5, 2007. Sutherland, star of the hit television series "24," was formally sentenced to 48 days in jail for drunken...more
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Glendale California Police Department December 5, 2007. Sutherland, star of the hit television series "24," was formally sentenced to 48 days in jail for drunken driving. REUTERS/Glendale California Police Department/Handout
A handout photo shows a police mug shot of musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, after he was arrested following an altercation at a Waffle House in Dekalb County, Georgia, October 21, 2007. Ritchie who was in town for a show...more
A handout photo shows a police mug shot of musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, after he was arrested following an altercation at a Waffle House in Dekalb County, Georgia, October 21, 2007. Ritchie who was in town for a show was released hours later after posting bond. REUTERS/Dekalb Sheriff's Office
Socialite Paris Hilton is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on August 28, 2010. Hilton was released by Las Vegas police after her arrest for possessing cocaine, her lawyer said....more
Socialite Paris Hilton is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on August 28, 2010. Hilton was released by Las Vegas police after her arrest for possessing cocaine, her lawyer said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitian Police/Handout
Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is shown in this booking photo from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released to Reuters February 15, 2011. Neil turned himself into the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday to begin serving his 15 day...more
Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is shown in this booking photo from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released to Reuters February 15, 2011. Neil turned himself into the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday to begin serving his 15 day sentence for a DUI conviction, authorities said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Handout
Actor Paul Reubens, who won fame as television's "Pee-wee Herman," is shown in a November 2002 police booking photo. REUTERS/LAPD/Handout
Actor Paul Reubens, who won fame as television's "Pee-wee Herman," is shown in a November 2002 police booking photo. REUTERS/LAPD/Handout
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen in this July 4, 2003, Eagle County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Eagle, Colorado. REUTERS/Eagle County Sheriff/Handout
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen in this July 4, 2003, Eagle County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Eagle, Colorado. REUTERS/Eagle County Sheriff/Handout
Actor Randy Quaid is shown in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff booking mug shot released to Reuters April 27, 2010. Quaid and his wife Evi were jailed for a few hours after missing several court dates related to a charge that they failed to pay a...more
Actor Randy Quaid is shown in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff booking mug shot released to Reuters April 27, 2010. Quaid and his wife Evi were jailed for a few hours after missing several court dates related to a charge that they failed to pay a California hotel bill last year. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT CRIME LAW) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Hollywood actor Matt Dillon is pictured in this undated police mug photo. Dillon, on December 30, 2008, was arrested and charged with driving at an excessive speed after police clocked him traveling at 106 miles per hour on a Vermont interstate...more
Hollywood actor Matt Dillon is pictured in this undated police mug photo. Dillon, on December 30, 2008, was arrested and charged with driving at an excessive speed after police clocked him traveling at 106 miles per hour on a Vermont interstate highway. REUTERS/Vermont State Police/Handout
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a November 25, 2000 police booking photo after he was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamines in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Handout
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a November 25, 2000 police booking photo after he was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamines in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Handout
Nicole Richie is shown in this Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking mug released to Reuters August 23, 2007. Richie surrendered to Los Angeles County Sheriff on DUI charges and was released 82 minutes later, according to a Sheriff's department...more
Nicole Richie is shown in this Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking mug released to Reuters August 23, 2007. Richie surrendered to Los Angeles County Sheriff on DUI charges and was released 82 minutes later, according to a Sheriff's department statement. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout
Fall Out Boy lead singer Patrick Stump is shown in this Los Angeles County Sheriff Department booking photograph released August 26, 2009. Stump was arrested in Los Angeles for driving without a license. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff...more
Fall Out Boy lead singer Patrick Stump is shown in this Los Angeles County Sheriff Department booking photograph released August 26, 2009. Stump was arrested in Los Angeles for driving without a license. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department/Handout
Actor Rip Torn is seen here in this police booking photo after he was involved in a two-car accident and refused to take a breathalyzer test for alcohol in North Salem, New York, December 4, 2006. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
Actor Rip Torn is seen here in this police booking photo after he was involved in a two-car accident and refused to take a breathalyzer test for alcohol in North Salem, New York, December 4, 2006. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
Former star MLB baseball pitcher Roger Clemens is pictured in a mug shot as he appears in the U.S. Federal Court House for an arraignment on charges of lying to Congress about use of performance enhancing drugs, in Washington, August 30, 2010. ...more
Former star MLB baseball pitcher Roger Clemens is pictured in a mug shot as he appears in the U.S. Federal Court House for an arraignment on charges of lying to Congress about use of performance enhancing drugs, in Washington, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Marshal's Service/Handout
Actor Ryan O'Neal was arrested along with his son Redmond O'Neal for possession of a controlled substance in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department
Actor Ryan O'Neal was arrested along with his son Redmond O'Neal for possession of a controlled substance in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department
Dina Lohan, the mother of troubled actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested and charged with drunken driving on the night of September 12, 2013, after she was stopped for speeding in New York, police said. REUTERS/New York State Police
Dina Lohan, the mother of troubled actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested and charged with drunken driving on the night of September 12, 2013, after she was stopped for speeding in New York, police said. REUTERS/New York State Police
Next Slideshows
Talking TV
The networks roll out the stars of their latest and returning shows.
Critics' Choice Awards show
Highlights from the Critics' Choice Awards.
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Kate Moss turns 40
A look at the life and career of British supermodel Kate Moss as she turns 40 years old.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.