Celebrity mugshots

Mug shot photo of inmate Phillip Spector, music producer, dated June 5, 2009 and released by the California Department of Corrections June 10, 2009. The photos show Spector without his wigs, worn during his trial. Spector was received by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on June 5, 2009 from Los Angeles County with a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder, in the death of actress Lana Clarkson. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections