Wed Dec 30, 2015 | 5:25pm EST

Celebrity mugshots

Actor and Comedian Bill Cosby is pictured in this booking photo provided by Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and taken on December 30, 2015. Pennsylvania prosecutors said that Cosby has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident in 2004. REUTERS/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Hip-hop mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was arrested October 28, 2014 with comedian Katt Williams on suspicion of stealing a camera from a celebrity photographer in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metro Police Department/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Music legend Phil Spector, seen in a picture taken July 24, 2013, is serving a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder in the death of actress Lana Clarkson. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Justin Bieber was arrested in south Florida on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, on January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2014
The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, shown here in the booking photograph, was arrested January 28, 2004 on suspicion of committing domestic violence, South Carolina law enforcement officials said. REUTERS/Aiken County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
British actor Russell Brand was arrested in New Orleans on March 15, 2012, after a photographer accused the British comedian and actor of grabbing his iPhone and tossing it through a window, police said. REUTERS/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2012
Lindsay Lohan is shown in various booking photos provided by law enforcement agencies from over the years for her brushes with the law. (Top L to R) July 24, 2007, November. 15, 2007, July 20, 2010. (Bottom L to R) September 24, 2010, October 19, 2011 and March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Handout/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2013
Pop star Michael Jackson is pictured in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2010
William Drayton, also know as entertainer Flavor Flav, was arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violence and Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the early morning hours October 17, 2012, stemming from a domestic argument with his fiancee and threats to attack her teenage son with a knife. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2012
Socialite Paris Hilton is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on August 28, 2010. Hilton was released by Las Vegas police after her arrest for possessing cocaine, her lawyer said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitian Police/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, August 28, 2010
Former football star O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007, police said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2007
Nicolas Cage following his arrest in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence in the French Quarter, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Orleans Parish County Sheriff's Office

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2011
Snoop Dogg is seen after the rapper surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued, charging him with possession of a deadly weapon stemming from an incident at Orange County John Wayne Airport. Photo taken November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Orange County Sheriffs Department

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2006
Mel Gibson after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Infuence in Malibu,California, July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2006
Rapper Lil Wayne after he was arrested in southwestern Arizona on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia, January 23, 2008. EUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2008
Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to the police. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department/Handout

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2009
Actress Heather Locklear is shown in this booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department on September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2008
Actor Paul Reubens, who won fame as television's "Pee-wee Herman," is shown in a November 2002 police booking photo. REUTERS/LAPD/Handout

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a November 25, 2000 police booking photo after he was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamines in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Nicole Richie is shown in this Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking mug released to Reuters August 23, 2007. Richie surrendered to Los Angeles County Sheriff on DUI charges and was released 82 minutes later, according to a Sheriff's department statement. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2007
Actor Rip Torn is seen here in this police booking photo after he was involved in a two-car accident and refused to take a breathalyzer test for alcohol in North Salem, New York, December 4, 2006. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2006
Reese Witherspoon and her husband James Toth after their arrest for D.U.I./Alcohol, Driving in proper lane for Toth and DC SEC 7-Phys Obstruct for Witherspoon, in Atlanta, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/City of Atlanta Department of Corrections

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2013
Actor Stephen Baldwin after being charged with failing to file New York state income taxes for three years, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rockland County District Attorney

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2012
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen in this July 4, 2003, Eagle County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Eagle, Colorado. REUTERS/Eagle County Sheriff/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Actor Nicholas King Nolte is pictured in this booking photo released by the California Highway Patrol September 12, 2002. Nolte was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a CHP officer observed Nolte swerving his 1992 Mercedes-Benz into opposing traffic near his Malibu home. Nolte was cited and released. REUTERS/HO/California Highway Patrol

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
William Roberts, also known as rap artist Rick Ross, was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana in Louisiana after being caught with one gram of the drug in a hotel room. REUTERS/Shreveport Police department

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
Chinese-born actress Bai Ling after her arrest by Los Angeles World Airports police for alleged shoplifting at Los Angeles International Airport after a gift shop employee accused her of stealing two magazines and a pack of batteries, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Los Angeles World Airports Police

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2008
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Glendale California Police Department December 5, 2007. Sutherland, star of the hit television series "24," was formally sentenced to 48 days in jail for drunken driving. REUTERS/Glendale California Police Department/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2007
Rap artist Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on December 22, 2011, following a show at a nightclub on the famed Sunset Strip, police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2011
Former star MLB baseball pitcher Roger Clemens is pictured in a mug shot as he appears in the U.S. Federal Court House for an arraignment on charges of lying to Congress about use of performance enhancing drugs, in Washington, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Marshal's Service/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 30, 2010
A handout photo shows a police mug shot of musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, after he was arrested following an altercation at a Waffle House in Dekalb County, Georgia, October 21, 2007. Ritchie who was in town for a show was released hours later after posting bond. REUTERS/Dekalb Sheriff's Office

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2007
Actor Gary Dourdan, known for his role in the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine, heroin and other drugs in Palm Springs, California, April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Palm Springs Police Department

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2008
David Cassidy is shown in this Schodack Police Department photo after being arrested and charged with felony drunken driving in Schodack, New York, August 21, 2013. Cassidy, 63, was stopped shortly after midnight in Schodack, N.Y., about 15 miles (24 km) south of state capital Albany, when he failed to turn off his car's high-beam headlights against oncoming traffic, said Schodack Police Chief Bernhard Peter. REUTERS/Schodack Police Department/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
Actress Jaime Pressly after she was charged with two counts of drunken driving in Santa Monica, California, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Santa Monica Police Department

Reuters / Tuesday, February 01, 2011
Actor Chace Crawford, of the TV series Gossip Girl, after he was arrested in Plano, Texas on possession of marijuana on June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Plano Police Department/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2010
Hollywood actor Matt Dillon is pictured in this undated police mug photo. Dillon, on December 30, 2008, was arrested and charged with driving at an excessive speed after police clocked him traveling at 106 miles per hour on a Vermont interstate highway. REUTERS/Vermont State Police/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2008
Singer Fiona Apple following her arrest by border patrol authorities who allegedly found hashish and marijuana on her tour bus in Texas, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hudspeth County Sheriff Department

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2012
Actor Randy Quaid and his wife Evi were jailed after missing several court dates related to a charge that they failed to pay a California hotel bill in 2009. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
