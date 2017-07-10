Celebrity mugshots

Rapper Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, and his bodyguard were arrested at his home near Atlanta on June 25, 2015 on charges they kidnapped a man, beat him and threatened him with a handgun earlier this month at the rapper's...more

Rapper Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, and his bodyguard were arrested at his home near Atlanta on June 25, 2015 on charges they kidnapped a man, beat him and threatened him with a handgun earlier this month at the rapper's mansion. REUTERS/Fayette Coutny Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Close