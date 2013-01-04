Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 3, 2013 | 7:25pm EST

Celebrity photographers' world

<p>Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
1 / 15
<p>Katie Holmes (C) walks through a crowd of photographers and autograph seekers on Main Street during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Katie Holmes (C) walks through a crowd of photographers and autograph seekers on Main Street during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Katie Holmes (C) walks through a crowd of photographers and autograph seekers on Main Street during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 15
<p>A hotel staff member (2nd R) and a security guard (C) travelling with the group of British actor Russell Brand scuffle with news photographers in the Ranthambhore National Park in the Sawai Madhopur district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan October 22, 2010. The guards and the hotel staff stopped news photographers from taking pictures ahead of the wedding of Brand and Katy Perry, which local media reported will take place on October 23. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A hotel staff member (2nd R) and a security guard (C) travelling with the group of British actor Russell Brand scuffle with news photographers in the Ranthambhore National Park in the Sawai Madhopur district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan...more

Thursday, January 03, 2013

A hotel staff member (2nd R) and a security guard (C) travelling with the group of British actor Russell Brand scuffle with news photographers in the Ranthambhore National Park in the Sawai Madhopur district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan October 22, 2010. The guards and the hotel staff stopped news photographers from taking pictures ahead of the wedding of Brand and Katy Perry, which local media reported will take place on October 23. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 15
<p>Media crews and the paparazzi rush to the gate as a visitor exits her car at hotel heiress Paris Hilton's home, where she was expected to serve a 45 day home arrest sentence after being released from the Century Regional Detention Center for reported medical conditions, in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Media crews and the paparazzi rush to the gate as a visitor exits her car at hotel heiress Paris Hilton's home, where she was expected to serve a 45 day home arrest sentence after being released from the Century Regional Detention Center for reported...more

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Media crews and the paparazzi rush to the gate as a visitor exits her car at hotel heiress Paris Hilton's home, where she was expected to serve a 45 day home arrest sentence after being released from the Century Regional Detention Center for reported medical conditions, in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
4 / 15
<p>Media surround and photograph a white car driven by Britney Spears as she leaves Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Media surround and photograph a white car driven by Britney Spears as she leaves Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Media surround and photograph a white car driven by Britney Spears as she leaves Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
5 / 15
<p>Cameraman and reporters crowd at an unidentified vehicle as it leaves the Los Angeles County Superior Court parking lot in Los Angeles, California, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Hector Mata</p>

Cameraman and reporters crowd at an unidentified vehicle as it leaves the Los Angeles County Superior Court parking lot in Los Angeles, California, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Hector Mata

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Cameraman and reporters crowd at an unidentified vehicle as it leaves the Los Angeles County Superior Court parking lot in Los Angeles, California, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Hector Mata

Close
6 / 15
<p>Media surround the car carrying Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline as he leaves for a lunch break from the Los Angeles County courthouse during a hearing regarding visitation rights for their two sons in Los Angeles, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Media surround the car carrying Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline as he leaves for a lunch break from the Los Angeles County courthouse during a hearing regarding visitation rights for their two sons in Los Angeles, January 14, 2008....more

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Media surround the car carrying Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline as he leaves for a lunch break from the Los Angeles County courthouse during a hearing regarding visitation rights for their two sons in Los Angeles, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
7 / 15
<p>Lindsay Lohan leaves the courthouse in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lindsay Lohan leaves the courthouse in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Lindsay Lohan leaves the courthouse in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 15
<p>Chad Kroeger (L), of the band Nickelback, leaves the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia May 1, 2008 after being sentenced for drunk driving. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Chad Kroeger (L), of the band Nickelback, leaves the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia May 1, 2008 after being sentenced for drunk driving. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Chad Kroeger (L), of the band Nickelback, leaves the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia May 1, 2008 after being sentenced for drunk driving. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
9 / 15
<p>Eva Longoria Parker is chased by photographers on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 13, 2009, after giving remarks on the establishment of a commission to work towards a museum dedicated to the American Latino. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Eva Longoria Parker is chased by photographers on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 13, 2009, after giving remarks on the establishment of a commission to work towards a museum dedicated to the American Latino. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Eva Longoria Parker is chased by photographers on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 13, 2009, after giving remarks on the establishment of a commission to work towards a museum dedicated to the American Latino. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 15
<p>The vehicle of hotel heiress Paris Hilton is surrounded by photographers as she leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

The vehicle of hotel heiress Paris Hilton is surrounded by photographers as she leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 03, 2013

The vehicle of hotel heiress Paris Hilton is surrounded by photographers as she leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 15
<p>Hotel heiress Paris Hilton leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
12 / 15
<p>A black SUV leaves the courthouse after singer Chris Brown's appearance in the Los Angeles Superior Court to be arraigned for felony assault and making criminal threats in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in what prosecutors said was a Grammy-eve attack on his girlfriend, the pop star Rihanna. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

A black SUV leaves the courthouse after singer Chris Brown's appearance in the Los Angeles Superior Court to be arraigned for felony assault and making criminal threats in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. Brown was charged with felony assault...more

Thursday, January 03, 2013

A black SUV leaves the courthouse after singer Chris Brown's appearance in the Los Angeles Superior Court to be arraigned for felony assault and making criminal threats in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in what prosecutors said was a Grammy-eve attack on his girlfriend, the pop star Rihanna. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
13 / 15
<p>George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, January 03, 2013

George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
14 / 15
<p>Photographers take pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker (R) as she prepares to act in a scene during filming of the movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Photographers take pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker (R) as she prepares to act in a scene during filming of the movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 03, 2013

Photographers take pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker (R) as she prepares to act in a scene during filming of the movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
New Year swims

New Year swims

Next Slideshows

New Year swims

New Year swims

Cold weather dips into freezing water are an annual tradition around the world as a way to celebrate the new year.

Jan 01 2013
Elephant games

Elephant games

The “Elephant Race” kicks off in Nepal, where the mammals take part in a beauty contest and play an exhibition soccer match among other sports.

Dec 28 2012
Street life in Aleppo's ruins

Street life in Aleppo's ruins

The quieter moments in Syria's battle town.

Dec 27 2012
Frigid swims

Frigid swims

Swimmers brave the cold temperatures to take a dip.

Dec 26 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast