Pictures | Thu Oct 23, 2014

Celebrity portraits

Shailene Woodley poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Mark Wahlberg poses for a portrait in New York December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen pose for a portrait in New York, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill pose during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

John Goodman and Billy Crystal pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kanye West poses for a portrait in New York, May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reese Witherspoon poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Robert De Niro poses during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

Actress Tina Fey poses in New York, April 14, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Jeff Goldblum poses in Toronto, September 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Penelope Cruz poses in Beverly Hills, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paris Hilton has her hair fixed as she poses for portraits in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Forest Whitaker poses for pictures during a press junket in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Colin Firth poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Tilda Swinton poses in New York, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Florence Welch, lead singer of British band Florence The Machine, poses for a portrait at MTV in New York, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dita Von Teese poses for a portrait in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jared Leto poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vin Diesel poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Keira Knightley poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Alec Baldwin poses in Toronto, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lily Collins poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jeff Bridges poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Christina Ricci poses for a portrait in Long Beach, April 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Russell Brand poses for a portrait in New York, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Katy Perry poses for a portrait in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a portrait in New York, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Uma Thurman poses in New York, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Kate Beckinsale poses in Los Angeles, February 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Cate Blanchett poses in Beverly Hills, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Isla Fisher poses in New York, February 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Jeremy Piven poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Matt Damon poses for a portrait in New York, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Javier Bardem poses in Los Angeles, February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Vera Farmiga poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Zac Efron poses in Marina del Rey, California, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Benicio Del Toro poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal poses in Los Angeles, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

John Cusack poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Julianne Moore and Chloe Grace Moretz pose for a portrait in Los Angeles, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Paul Rudd poses in Santa Monica, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Clive Owen poses for a portrait in Toronto, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal poses for a portrait in Hollywood, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Liza Minelli sits for a portrait in New York, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Tobey Maguire poses for a portrait in New York, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Actress Helen Mirren poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Quentin Tarantino poses in New York, December 16, 2012 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

