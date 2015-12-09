Celebrity portraits

Edition:
Burt Reynolds. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Adam Driver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 14, 2008
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2013
Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2011
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Hugh Grant. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2008
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

Reuters / Friday, September 10, 2010
John Boyega. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2006
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2011
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2013
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2013
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2009
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2013
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2008
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2010
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2010
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2008
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2008
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2010
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2010
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2012
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 26, 2011
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2010
Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2009
Clive Owen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2009
