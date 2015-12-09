Celebrity portraits
Burt Reynolds. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Adam Driver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hugh Grant. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan
John Boyega. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Clive Owen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
