Celebrity protesters
Leonardo DiCaprio takes part in a march against climate change in New York, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L), French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (3rd L), animal activist Jane Goodall (C), former United States Vice President Al Gore (3rd R), United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (2nd R) and French...more
Actress Emma Thompson and her daughter Gaia take part in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson (center R) greets rapper Nelly on West Florissant during ongoing protests in reaction to the shooting of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
French actress Marion Cotillard and Greenpeace activists protest inside a mock prison cell, in support of fellows activists who were detained on the Greenpeace boat Arctic Sunrise, during a protest action at Palais Royal place in Paris November 15,...more
Comedian and presenter Russell Brand speaks during an anti-austerity rally in Parliament Square in London June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (R) of Ukraine and his fiancee actress Hayden Panettiere, visit supporters of Ukrainian EU integration during a rally in Kiev, Ukraine December 7, 2013. REUTERS
Actress Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Actor George Clooney (2nd L) and his father Nick Clooney (2nd R) are arrested for civil disobedience after protesting the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, at the Sudan Embassy in Washington March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor and singer David Hasselhoff addresses a demonstration against the planned teardown of a painted section of the Berlin Wall to make room for a luxury apartment development, along the open air 0.8-mile painted section of the Berlin Wall known as...more
Designer Vivienne Westwood leaves after speaking to Occupy London demonstrators in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Actors and anti-war demonstrators Susan Sarandon (L) and Sean Penn stand together to listen to speeches as thousands of protesters gathered on the National Mall to rally against the war in Iraq, in Washington January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello addresses a crowd including members of Occupy Wall Street, labor unions and immigration rights demonstrators in Union Square, during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Singer Lady Gaga speaks at a rally in Portland, Maine, September 20, 2010 urging members of the Senate to repeal the military rule banning openly gay people from serving in the armed forces. REUTERS/Joel Page
Actor and director Sean Penn holds an Egypt flag as he walks with Egyptian actor Khaled al-Nabawi in Tahrir Square during a protest against the ruling military council, after Friday prayers in Cairo September 30, 2011. REUTERS
Actress Pamela Anderson poses with a person dressed as a seal as part of PETA's protest of the Canadian seal hunt at Queen's Park in Toronto, October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Susan Sarandon (R) and peace activist Cindy Sheehan embrace during a Mother's Day Peace Protest in front of the White House in Washington May 14, 2006. Sheehan's son Casey was killed in the war in Iraq. REUTERS
Actor Martin Sheen (L) and actress Maria Bello join thousands who turn out for an anti-war march and rally in Hollywood March 18, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Spanish actor Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera
Musician Damon Albarn and actor Jude Law protest against the detention in Russia of Greenpeace activist Frank Hewitson, outside the Russian Embassy in London October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Musicians Graham Nash (2nd R) and David Crosby perform in Zuccotti Park for Occupy Wall Street demonstrators in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Patti Smith performs during a ceremony with Occupy Wall Street members as they attend a candlelight vigil march to honor Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Riverside Church in New York, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Director James Cameron and actress Sigourney Weaver attend a protest against the Belo Monte Hydroelectric power plant construction in the Xingu River, in Brasilia April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Musician Gordon Lightfoot visits his daughter and Occupy Toronto protester Meredith Lightfoot (L) at St. James Park in Toronto, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor and activist Danny Glover is arrested by U.S. Secret Service Police outside the Sudan embassy during a protest against the humanitarian crisis in Darfur, in Washington, August 25, 2004. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Activist and filmmaker Michael Moore fields questions from the media before speaking to the people of Occupy Oakland at the steps of Oakland City Hall in Oakland, California October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Actress Mia Farrow carries a torch during a protest outside the Hong Kong government headquarters May 2, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Actresses and anti-war demonstrators Susan Sarandon and Jane Fonda take part in a march to the U.S. Capitol protesting the war in Iraq, in Washington January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor James Cromwell protests from inside a crate during a PETA demonstration demanding Air France stop flying monkeys to laboratories, inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California...more
Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo (C) and Academy Award-nominated director Josh Fox (R) participate in a protest against hydraulic fracturing outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York...more
