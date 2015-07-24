Edition:
Celebrity racist rants

WWE has cut ties with wrestler Hulk Hogan. Although the reason for Hogan's termination wasn't revealed, the news comes after a 2012 SiriusXM radio interview surfaced in which the wrestler used the n-word. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2011
Paula Deen admitted in a 2013 court deposition that she had once used a racial slur, prompting her cooking show to be dropped from the Food Network. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2010
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson was quoted in a GQ article saying the pre-civil rights era was not bad for black people. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, December 27, 2014
Dog the Bounty Hunter was heard repeatedly using the n-word in a recorded phone conversation. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2009
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, seen here with his wife Shelly, was recorded by his mistress making racist remarks that led the National Basketball Association to ban him from life and force the sale of the Clippers franchise he had owned for 33 years. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2011
Seinfeld star Michael Richards unleashed a torrent of racial slurs at hecklers while performing a stand-up act in Hollywood. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014
Actor Mel Gibson was heard in tape recordings ranting and cursing his ex-girlfriend in angry tirades that included racial and sexist slurs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011
A video surfaced in 2014 of singer Justin Bieber telling a racist joke. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer John Mayer ignited a media storm with a no-holds barred Playboy interview in which he described former girlfriend Jessica Simpson as "sexual napalm" and confessed an aversion to sleeping with black women. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2013
