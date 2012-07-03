Edition:
Celebrity Scientologists

<p>Actor Tom Cruise and his wife, actress Katie Holmes, arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Cast member John Travolta (L) and his wife Kelly Preston kiss as they arrive at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Jenna Elfman arrives for the Heart Truth Red Dress show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Actress Kirstie Alley poses for a photograph backstage before the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Actress Juliette Lewis poses at the premiere of "Somewhere" at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Music recording artist Lisa Marie Presley poses for a portrait in West Hollywood, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Priscilla Presley is interviewed during Elvis Presley's 75th birthday celebration in Memphis, Tennessee January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nikki Boertman </p>

<p>Cast member Candice Bergen discusses her role in Gore Vidal's upcoming Broadway production of the play "The Best Man" in New York February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Singer Beck performs at GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Elisabeth Moss from television series "Mad Men" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Musician Chick Corea holds his awards for Best Improvised Jazz Solo and Best Jazz Instrumental Album ("Forever") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Cast member Danny Masterson attends a photo-call for the movie "Smiley Face" during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actor Giovanni Ribisi arrives at the Fox after party after the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Model and socialite Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009.REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Actress Catherine Bell arrives for the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

<p>Actress Leah Remini arrives to attend the premiere of the film "El Cantante" in New York July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Mimi Rogers arrives as a guest for the 31st American Film Institute Life Achievement Award dinner honoring actor Robert De Niro at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood June 12, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Cast member Jason Lee answers questions during the panel for the NBC series "My Name is Earl" at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 16, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Actress Nancy Cartwright, who gives Bart's voice, poses with the character from "The Simpsons" at the 20th anniversary party for the television series at Barker hangar in Santa Monica, California October 18, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Bijou Phillips smiles before the start of the Miss Sixty Spring 2009 show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

