Thu Mar 29, 2012

Celebrity sightings

<p>Katy Perry performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Katy Perry performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Katy Perry performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton arrive ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton arrive ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton arrive ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>Actor John Stamos kisses the man who bid highest to kiss him in an auction at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Actor John Stamos kisses the man who bid highest to kiss him in an auction at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Actor John Stamos kisses the man who bid highest to kiss him in an auction at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Steven Tyler of the band Aerosmith arrives to an announcement of their Global Warming Tour in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Steven Tyler of the band Aerosmith arrives to an announcement of their Global Warming Tour in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Steven Tyler of the band Aerosmith arrives to an announcement of their Global Warming Tour in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Michael Buble kisses the hand of a girl during his show at Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

Michael Buble kisses the hand of a girl during his show at Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Michael Buble kisses the hand of a girl during his show at Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Actress Dakota Fanning puts on glasses before speaking at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Actress Dakota Fanning puts on glasses before speaking at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning puts on glasses before speaking at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson thinks over a question during an interview at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson thinks over a question during an interview at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson thinks over a question during an interview at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Cast member Liam Neeson arrives for the world premiere of the film Wrath of the Titans in New York, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Cast member Liam Neeson arrives for the world premiere of the film Wrath of the Titans in New York, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Cast member Liam Neeson arrives for the world premiere of the film Wrath of the Titans in New York, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Singer Rihanna poses for a photograph at a media viewing to promote the film 'Battleship', at a hotel in central London, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

Singer Rihanna poses for a photograph at a media viewing to promote the film 'Battleship', at a hotel in central London, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Singer Rihanna poses for a photograph at a media viewing to promote the film 'Battleship', at a hotel in central London, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>La La Anthony and Russell Simmons at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

La La Anthony and Russell Simmons at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, March 29, 2012

La La Anthony and Russell Simmons at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas adjusts his glasses during his presentation at Cervantes Theatre in Malaga, southern Spain, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas adjusts his glasses during his presentation at Cervantes Theatre in Malaga, southern Spain, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas adjusts his glasses during his presentation at Cervantes Theatre in Malaga, southern Spain, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Singer Lionel Richie performs with Gary Levox of the group Rascal Flatts at the Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort &amp; Spa in Phoenix, Arizona March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall </p>

Singer Lionel Richie performs with Gary Levox of the group Rascal Flatts at the Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Singer Lionel Richie performs with Gary Levox of the group Rascal Flatts at the Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall

<p>The 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Kate Upton watches the New York Knicks play the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

The 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Kate Upton watches the New York Knicks play the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Thursday, March 29, 2012

The 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Kate Upton watches the New York Knicks play the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort &amp; Spa in Phoenix, Arizona March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall </p>

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall

<p>Actress Kate Winslet poses for photographers as she arrives at the world premiere of "Titanic 3D" at the Royal Albert Hall in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Actress Kate Winslet poses for photographers as she arrives at the world premiere of "Titanic 3D" at the Royal Albert Hall in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Actress Kate Winslet poses for photographers as she arrives at the world premiere of "Titanic 3D" at the Royal Albert Hall in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

