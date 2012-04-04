Celebrity sightings
Singer Taylor Swift talks to actress Selena Gomez at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift talks to actress Selena Gomez at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Chris Colfer and model Heidi Klum stand on stage after being slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Chris Colfer and model Heidi Klum stand on stage after being slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television personality and emcee Ross Mathews introduces singer Macy Gray at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly HIlls, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Television personality and emcee Ross Mathews introduces singer Macy Gray at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly HIlls, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cast member and model Brooklyn Decker shakes hands with a fan at a world premiere event for the film "Battleship" in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Cast member and model Brooklyn Decker shakes hands with a fan at a world premiere event for the film "Battleship" in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Actor Channing Tatum and his wife, actress Jenna Dewan perform during the benefit show "Songs From the Silver Screen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Channing Tatum and his wife, actress Jenna Dewan perform during the benefit show "Songs From the Silver Screen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supermodels Candice Swanepoel and Miranda Kerr pose at a media event to promote the new Victoria's Secret 2012 Swim Collection in Beverly Hills, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Supermodels Candice Swanepoel and Miranda Kerr pose at a media event to promote the new Victoria's Secret 2012 Swim Collection in Beverly Hills, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Singer Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Singer Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Evanna Lynch poses at the opening of the Warner Brothers Studio Tour- The Making of Harry Potter near Watford north London, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Evanna Lynch poses at the opening of the Warner Brothers Studio Tour- The Making of Harry Potter near Watford north London, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Nicki Minaj greets fans on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nicki Minaj greets fans on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Stewart speaks during the closing session of the 2012 Clinton Global Initiative University Meeting at George Washington University in Washington, DC, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Kleponis
Jon Stewart speaks during the closing session of the 2012 Clinton Global Initiative University Meeting at George Washington University in Washington, DC, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Kleponis
Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Lindsay Lohan departs a hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Actress Lindsay Lohan departs a hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Actor Channing Tatum and musician Sir Elton John perform during the benefit show "Songs From the Silver Screen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Channing Tatum and musician Sir Elton John perform during the benefit show "Songs From the Silver Screen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith and actor Chris Rock announce the Favorite Movie Actress award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith and actor Chris Rock announce the Favorite Movie Actress award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the benefit "Songs From the Silverscreen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Caregie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the benefit "Songs From the Silverscreen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Caregie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Soccer player David Beckham (L) and his son Romeo (R) attend the NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY ENTERTAINMENT SOCCER) more
Soccer player David Beckham (L) and his son Romeo (R) attend the NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY ENTERTAINMENT SOCCER)
Next Slideshows
Kids Choice Awards
The stars get slimed at the Nickelodeon awards show.
Brooklyn Decker, Rihanna promote "Battleship"
Brooklyn Decker and Rihanna are among the cast members promoting the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington.
Country Music Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
China fashion week
Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.