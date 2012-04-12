Celebrity sightings
Bill Murray runs the bases before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub home opener in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the New Orleans Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey pose at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Beach Boys pose on the field after performing the national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Johnny Depp performs with Marilyn Manson at the 4th annual Golden Gods awards at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Douglas laughs from the sidelines during the second half as the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder play in Miami, April 4 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel and actress Celina Jade pose as they take part in the making of a martial arts film in Shanghai, in this April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile
Jane Lynch and Larry David arrive at the Hollywood premiere of "The Three Stooges: The Movie" in Los Angeles, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Ewan McGregor has a photograph taken with a fan as he arrives for the European premiere of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Adam West touches the original Batmobile at a ceremony where he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anna Chlumsky at the world premiere of new HBO series VEEP in New York, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Singer Nicki Minaj performs a free concert at Times Square, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bruce Springsteen performs at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Magic Johnson arrives at the premiere of the Broadway play Magic Bird in New York, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Michael Fassbender and director Ridley Scott as they arrive at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Charlize Theron poses as she arrives at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney pose at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cobie Smulders poses at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood smiles as he discusses his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Slash performs at the fourth annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
