Thu Apr 12, 2012

Celebrity sightings

<p>Bill Murray runs the bases before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub home opener in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Bill Murray runs the bases before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub home opener in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Bill Murray runs the bases before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub home opener in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the New Orleans Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the New Orleans Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the New Orleans Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey pose at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey pose at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey pose at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>The Beach Boys pose on the field after performing the national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

The Beach Boys pose on the field after performing the national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, April 12, 2012

The Beach Boys pose on the field after performing the national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Johnny Depp performs with Marilyn Manson at the 4th annual Golden Gods awards at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Johnny Depp performs with Marilyn Manson at the 4th annual Golden Gods awards at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Johnny Depp performs with Marilyn Manson at the 4th annual Golden Gods awards at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Michael Douglas laughs from the sidelines during the second half as the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder play in Miami, April 4 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise </p>

Michael Douglas laughs from the sidelines during the second half as the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder play in Miami, April 4 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Michael Douglas laughs from the sidelines during the second half as the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder play in Miami, April 4 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel and actress Celina Jade pose as they take part in the making of a martial arts film in Shanghai, in this April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel and actress Celina Jade pose as they take part in the making of a martial arts film in Shanghai, in this April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel and actress Celina Jade pose as they take part in the making of a martial arts film in Shanghai, in this April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile

<p>Jane Lynch and Larry David arrive at the Hollywood premiere of "The Three Stooges: The Movie" in Los Angeles, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Jane Lynch and Larry David arrive at the Hollywood premiere of "The Three Stooges: The Movie" in Los Angeles, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Jane Lynch and Larry David arrive at the Hollywood premiere of "The Three Stooges: The Movie" in Los Angeles, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Actor Ewan McGregor has a photograph taken with a fan as he arrives for the European premiere of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Actor Ewan McGregor has a photograph taken with a fan as he arrives for the European premiere of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actor Ewan McGregor has a photograph taken with a fan as he arrives for the European premiere of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Adam West touches the original Batmobile at a ceremony where he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Adam West touches the original Batmobile at a ceremony where he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Adam West touches the original Batmobile at a ceremony where he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anna Chlumsky at the world premiere of new HBO series VEEP in New York, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin </p>

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anna Chlumsky at the world premiere of new HBO series VEEP in New York, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anna Chlumsky at the world premiere of new HBO series VEEP in New York, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

<p>Singer Nicki Minaj performs a free concert at Times Square, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Nicki Minaj performs a free concert at Times Square, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Singer Nicki Minaj performs a free concert at Times Square, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Bruce Springsteen performs at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Bruce Springsteen performs at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Bruce Springsteen performs at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Magic Johnson arrives at the premiere of the Broadway play Magic Bird in New York, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Magic Johnson arrives at the premiere of the Broadway play Magic Bird in New York, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Magic Johnson arrives at the premiere of the Broadway play Magic Bird in New York, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>Michael Fassbender and director Ridley Scott as they arrive at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Michael Fassbender and director Ridley Scott as they arrive at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Michael Fassbender and director Ridley Scott as they arrive at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Charlize Theron poses as she arrives at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Charlize Theron poses as she arrives at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Charlize Theron poses as she arrives at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney pose at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney pose at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney pose at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Cobie Smulders poses at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Cobie Smulders poses at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cobie Smulders poses at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood smiles as he discusses his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood smiles as he discusses his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood smiles as he discusses his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Slash performs at the fourth annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Slash performs at the fourth annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Slash performs at the fourth annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

