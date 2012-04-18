Celebrity sightings
Reese Witherspoon arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reese Witherspoon arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Cusack poses for a portrait while promoting his upcoming film "The Raven" in Los Angeles, California April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Cusack poses for a portrait while promoting his upcoming film "The Raven" in Los Angeles, California April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Snoop Dogg smokes while performing at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Snoop Dogg smokes while performing at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Robert DeNiro arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Robert DeNiro arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Colin Farrell waves during the launch of his film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Colin Farrell waves during the launch of his film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Adam Sandler (L) and Andy Samberg pose during the launch of their film "That's My Boy" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Adam Sandler (L) and Andy Samberg pose during the launch of their film "That's My Boy" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Zooey Deschanel poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Zooey Deschanel poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jane Fonda poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jane Fonda poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Will Smith and Josh Brolin, react during the launch of their film "Men in Black 3" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Will Smith and Josh Brolin, react during the launch of their film "Men in Black 3" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Quentin Tarantino, pose during the launch of their film "Django Unchained" in Cancun April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Quentin Tarantino, pose during the launch of their film "Django Unchained" in Cancun April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Woody Allen (L) poses with Penelope Cruz (C) and Italian actor Roberto Benigni during a photocall for the film" To Rome with Love" in Rome, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Woody Allen (L) poses with Penelope Cruz (C) and Italian actor Roberto Benigni during a photocall for the film" To Rome with Love" in Rome, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Paul Reubens accepts an award as his character Pee-wee Herman during the 10th Anniversary TV Land Awards in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Paul Reubens accepts an award as his character Pee-wee Herman during the 10th Anniversary TV Land Awards in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Billy Crystal arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Billy Crystal arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Hasselhoff shows the peace sign at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
David Hasselhoff shows the peace sign at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Jessica Biel (L-R), Kate Beckinsale, director Len Wiseman and Colin Farrell pose during the launch of their film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Jessica Biel (L-R), Kate Beckinsale, director Len Wiseman and Colin Farrell pose during the launch of their film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Liza Minnelli arrives at the world premiere of the 40th anniversary restoration of the film "Cabaret" during the opening night gala of the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California April 12, 2012. The film directed by Bob Fosse won...more
Liza Minnelli arrives at the world premiere of the 40th anniversary restoration of the film "Cabaret" during the opening night gala of the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California April 12, 2012. The film directed by Bob Fosse won eight Academy Awards in 1973, including best actress for Minnelli, best supporting actor for Joel Grey and best director for Fosse. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
Coachella comes alive
Fans descend upon California's desert for the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Brangelina to wed
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are engaged to marry, ending a fevered, seven-year celebrity media dance over whether they will ever say "I do."
Supermodels: Then and now
The world's top models from their early days to now.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.