Pictures | Wed Apr 18, 2012 | 12:45pm EDT

Celebrity sightings

<p>Reese Witherspoon arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>John Cusack poses for a portrait while promoting his upcoming film "The Raven" in Los Angeles, California April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Snoop Dogg smokes while performing at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Robert DeNiro arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Colin Farrell waves during the launch of his film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Adam Sandler (L) and Andy Samberg pose during the launch of their film "That's My Boy" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia </p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Zooey Deschanel poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Jane Fonda poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Will Smith and Josh Brolin, react during the launch of their film "Men in Black 3" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia </p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Quentin Tarantino, pose during the launch of their film "Django Unchained" in Cancun April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Woody Allen (L) poses with Penelope Cruz (C) and Italian actor Roberto Benigni during a photocall for the film" To Rome with Love" in Rome, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Paul Reubens accepts an award as his character Pee-wee Herman during the 10th Anniversary TV Land Awards in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Billy Crystal arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>David Hasselhoff shows the peace sign at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Jessica Biel (L-R), Kate Beckinsale, director Len Wiseman and Colin Farrell pose during the launch of their film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Liza Minnelli arrives at the world premiere of the 40th anniversary restoration of the film "Cabaret" during the opening night gala of the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California April 12, 2012. The film directed by Bob Fosse won eight Academy Awards in 1973, including best actress for Minnelli, best supporting actor for Joel Grey and best director for Fosse. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

