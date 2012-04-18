Celebrity sightings

Liza Minnelli arrives at the world premiere of the 40th anniversary restoration of the film "Cabaret" during the opening night gala of the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California April 12, 2012. The film directed by Bob Fosse won eight Academy Awards in 1973, including best actress for Minnelli, best supporting actor for Joel Grey and best director for Fosse. REUTERS/Fred Prouser