Celebrity sightings
Cast members Matthias Schoenaerts and Marion Cotillard leave after the screening of the film "De rouille et d'os", by director Jacques Audiard in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast members Matthias Schoenaerts and Marion Cotillard leave after the screening of the film "De rouille et d'os", by director Jacques Audiard in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Lady Gaga waves upon her arrival for her concert tour, at Don Muang Airport in Bangkok, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Lady Gaga waves upon her arrival for her concert tour, at Don Muang Airport in Bangkok, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Actress Patricia Heaton poses during the ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Patricia Heaton poses during the ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cast member Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cast member Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Actress Nicole Richie walks off the red carpet during arrivals for The 40th Anniversary Fragrance Foundation FiFi Awards in New York, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress Nicole Richie walks off the red carpet during arrivals for The 40th Anniversary Fragrance Foundation FiFi Awards in New York, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cast members Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Ashton Kutcher wears a worn Lakers cap as he sits courtside watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Actor Ashton Kutcher wears a worn Lakers cap as he sits courtside watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
David Beckham and his son Romeo attend the 27th Anniversary Sports Spectacular benefiting Cedars-Sinai Medical Genetics Institute in Los Angeles, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
David Beckham and his son Romeo attend the 27th Anniversary Sports Spectacular benefiting Cedars-Sinai Medical Genetics Institute in Los Angeles, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Actor Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Andy Garcia yells out towards the referee as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Redfoo (L) and SkyBlu of LMFAO pose with their awards backstage during the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Redfoo (L) and SkyBlu of LMFAO pose with their awards backstage during the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Voice actors (L to R) David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller pose during a photocall for the animated film "Madagascar 3:Europe's most wanted" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Voice actors (L to R) David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller pose during a photocall for the animated film "Madagascar 3:Europe's most wanted" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Cameron Diaz poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'What to expect when you are Expecting', in London, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actress Cameron Diaz poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'What to expect when you are Expecting', in London, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actor Sean Penn and model Petra Nemcova pose during a photocall for the "Haiti Carnaval in Cannes" event at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actor Sean Penn and model Petra Nemcova pose during a photocall for the "Haiti Carnaval in Cannes" event at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde holds a part of the desk during a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde holds a part of the desk during a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Musician and executive producer Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Lawless", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Musician and executive producer Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Lawless", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ann Hudson and granddaughter Katy Perry arrive on the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ann Hudson and granddaughter Katy Perry arrive on the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Carly Rae Jepson arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Carly Rae Jepson arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Model Lydia Hearst poses during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Lydia Hearst poses during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Next Slideshows
Lady Gaga protest
Conservative Christian groups protest against Lady Gaga's concert in Manila, urging authorities to cancel the show because of the overly sexual content and the...
Week in fashion
The week in runway collections.
Jackie Chan punches out
Jackie Chan announces he is retiring from performing in action movies. Chan is renowned for doing his own stunts in many of his kung fu films.
Donna Summer: 1948 - 2012
The Queen of Disco passes away at the age of 63.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.