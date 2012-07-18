Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 18, 2012 | 11:55am EDT

Celebrity sightings

Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj performs alongside soca artist Machel Montano during the filming of a carnival-themed music video for her song Pound the Alarm, in Belmont, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj performs alongside soca artist Machel Montano during the filming of a carnival-themed music video for her song Pound the Alarm, in Belmont, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis arrive for a mock "whistle stop tour" press conference for the launch of their upcoming movie "The Campaign" in Los Angeles, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis arrive for a mock "whistle stop tour" press conference for the launch of their upcoming movie "The Campaign" in Los Angeles, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Spike Lee reacts with his son Jackson after he recovered a bat that went into the stands on a swing by New York Yankees batter Mark Teixeira at Yankee Stadium, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Spike Lee reacts with his son Jackson after he recovered a bat that went into the stands on a swing by New York Yankees batter Mark Teixeira at Yankee Stadium, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Flo Rida performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Flo Rida performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Anne Hathaway hugs Gloria Steinem during the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Anne Hathaway hugs Gloria Steinem during the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

David Beckham sits with his wife Victoria on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Beckham sits with his wife Victoria on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Paul Stanley, lead vocalist of rock band Kiss, poses for a portrait at his home in Beverly Hills, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Paul Stanley, lead vocalist of rock band Kiss, poses for a portrait at his home in Beverly Hills, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Slash signs autographs after unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Slash signs autographs after unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Kate Beckinsale smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kate Beckinsale smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning stretch playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning stretch playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Demi Lovato performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Demi Lovato performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Colin Farrell poses during a photocall as part of the presentation of the film "Total Recall" in Paris, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Colin Farrell poses during a photocall as part of the presentation of the film "Total Recall" in Paris, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Christian Bale speaks with members of the media as he attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Christian Bale speaks with members of the media as he attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey pose for pictures during a photocall promoting the movie 'Magic Mike' in Berlin, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey pose for pictures during a photocall promoting the movie 'Magic Mike' in Berlin, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt pose after a panel for "Looper" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt pose after a panel for "Looper" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Sigourney Weaver poses for a portrait in New York, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sigourney Weaver poses for a portrait in New York, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Elton John performs during a concert as part of his "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Elton John performs during a concert as part of his "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive for the opening of the exhibition "Rolling Stones: 50" at Somerset House in London, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive for the opening of the exhibition "Rolling Stones: 50" at Somerset House in London, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

