Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 25, 2012 | 11:55am EDT

Celebrity sightings

<p>Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public sector workers stepped up demonstrations in Madrid and around the country after more than a week of spontaneous action. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public...more

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public sector workers stepped up demonstrations in Madrid and around the country after more than a week of spontaneous action. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
1 / 17
<p>( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
2 / 17
<p>Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 17
<p>Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 17
<p>Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California...more

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
5 / 17
<p>Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 17
<p>Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
7 / 17
<p>Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
8 / 17
<p>Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 17
<p>Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are pictured on a video screen via satellite from Miami, Florida, during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are pictured on a video screen via satellite from Miami, Florida, during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television...more

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are pictured on a video screen via satellite from Miami, Florida, during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
10 / 17
<p>Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 17
<p>Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 17
<p>Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix</p>

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix

Close
13 / 17
<p>Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 17
<p>Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts &amp; Sciences in Los Angeles, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 17
<p>Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 17
<p>Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Celebrity style: Mariah Carey

Celebrity style: Mariah Carey

Next Slideshows

Celebrity style: Mariah Carey

Celebrity style: Mariah Carey

A look at the fashion and style of singer and actress Mariah Carey.

Jul 24 2012
Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the Teen Choice 2012 awards.

Jul 24 2012
Top-earning TV women

Top-earning TV women

The top-earning women on the small screen.

Jul 19 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

Jul 18 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast