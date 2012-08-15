Celebrity sightings

Edition:
<p>Tommy Lee Jones and Meryl Streep pose for a portrait during a media tour for the film "Hope Springs" in New York, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Ellen Barkin speaks as Rosanne Barr looks on during the taping of the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne in Los Angeles August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Robert Pattinson walks on the trading floor after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to promote his upcoming film "Cosmopolis" August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Florence Welch of the band Florence and the Machine performs at the Oya music festival in Oslo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix </p>

<p>Actor Charlie Sheen throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the American League MLB baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox in Toronto August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill </p>

<p>Gold medal-winning British cyclist Jason Kenny (top L) sit behind footballer David Beckham and his sons Cruz (in green) and Romeo (R) as they watch the women's beach volleyball final at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Singer Jessie J performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

<p>Actress Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while promoting the film "The Babymakers" in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. Photo taken July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Will Ferrell gestures at the premiere of "The Campaign" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Victoria Beckham performs with The Spice Girls during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>Colin Farrell and Kate Beckinsale pose for pictures during a photocall promoting the movie Total Recall in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>Geri Haliwell of British pop group The Spice Girls performs on the top of a London taxi during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>David Duchovny attends the premiere of "Goats" at the Landmark theatre in Los Angeles, California August 8, 2012. The movie opens limitedly in the U.S. on August 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Beyonc&eacute; performs onstage during the filming of the "I Was Here" video at the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/United Nations/Cliff Watts</p>

<p>Jennifer Lawrence poses at The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual luncheon to announce financial grants to film schools and non-profit organizations at the Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Carrie Underwood performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>Neil Diamond touches his star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Richard Ayoade poses to promote the new movie "The Watch" at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman </p>

<p>Jeff Daniels star of "The Newsroom" and creator and executive producer Aaron Sorkin (R) speak during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Jessica Biel poses for pictures on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>John Travolta and Dustin Hoffman speak at The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual luncheon to announce financial grants to film schools and non-profit organizations at the Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Kristen Bell poses at the premiere of "Hit and Run" at Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Christina Hendricks poses at The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual luncheon to announce financial grants to film schools and non-profit organizations at the Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

