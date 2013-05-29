Celebrity sightings
David Beckham sits behind Tom Cruise with his daughter Harper, 3, sons and wife Victoria during Game 7 of the Western Conference semi-final NHL playoff in Los Angeles, May 28, 2013. At bottom left is Cruise's son Connor. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mariah Carey has her dress repaired as host Lara Spencer helps to hold it up on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in New York, May 24, 2013. Carey's dress split open in the back during an interview between performances on the live broadcast. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Amanda Bynes appears in a Manhattan courtroom in New York, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters-TV
Actress Amanda Bynes appears in a Manhattan courtroom in New York, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters-TV
Zach Galifianakis is pictured inside the trunk of a car at the premiere of "The Hangover Part III" in Los Angeles, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform with Carrie Underwood during The Rolling Stones 50 and Counting tour in Toronto, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Nicole Kidman protects her ears as photographers ask her to pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rihanna performs at the first concert of the European leg of her Diamonds world tour at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Marion Cotillard gestures as she poses during a photocall for the film "The Immigrant" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Psy performs during the Singapore Social Concert at the Gardens By the Bay, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Sharon Stone is seen on a yacht during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Taylor Swift performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rob Lowe shakes hands as he makes an appearance in the White House Briefing Room, May 22, 2013. At right is Fox News Channel White House correspondent Ed Henry. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barbara Eden listens to fomer President Bill Clinton during the opening ceremony of the 21st Life Ball in Vienna, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Cameron Diaz arrives in the paddock area before the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Judd Apatow laughs with Amy Poehler at the Peabody Awards in New York, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith pose for pictures during a photo call to promote their latest movie "After Earth" in Moscow, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev
Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "All is Lost" during the the 66th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne perform during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Hilary Swank arrives for the opening ceremony of the 21st Life Ball in Vienna, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
