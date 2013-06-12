Edition:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Actor Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Brad Pitt and his fiance Angelina Jolie arrive for the premiere of the film World War Z in Berlin, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Cast member Henry Cavill arrives for the world premiere of the film "Man of Steel" in New York, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Glenn Close in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Hugh Jackman welcomes Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Actresses Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern arrive at "An Evening with Downton Abbey" at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris licks the dog from "Annie" on stage during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Sofia Vergara poses for photographers with a wax likeness of herself during an unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Justin Bieber watches the Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers in Miami, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>Martin Short performs during the American Film Institute&rsquo;s 41st Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jessica Alba speaks on stage at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Redfoo, also known as Stefan Gordy of the band LMFAO, watches as his girlfriend Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays Francesca Schiavone of Italy in their women's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Florence and the Machine perform at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Actor Andy Samberg performs at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Elizabeth Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen arrive at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James shakes hands with David Beckham after being pulled from Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers in Miami, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>Nicole Richie arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Beth Behrs arrives at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Salma Hayek, Frida Giannini and Beyonce Knowles, founders of the Chime for Change charity, pose for photographers at the Sound of Change concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Singer Ellie Goulding performs at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Emma Watson poses the premiere of "This Is the End" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jake Gyllenhaal drinks, dressed like the character The Dude from "The Big Lebowski," while presenting actor Jeff Bridges with The Original Dude award at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Rita Ora performs at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Jake Gyllenhaal helps actress Cicely Tyson onto the stage after she was awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Trip to Bountiful" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio watches the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and compatriot David Ferrer at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Jackie Chan poses during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Mel Brooks greets actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during the American Film Institute&rsquo;s 41st Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Sofia Coppola poses with cast members (from L-R) Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Claire Julien, Emma Watson and Israel Broussard at the premiere of "The Bling Ring" at the Director's Guild of America theatre in Los Angeles, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin attend the Season 6 "True Blood" premiere in Los Angeles June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Cyndi Lauper poses with her award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for "Kinky Boots" at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

