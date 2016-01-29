Celebrity stumpers
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders (not shown) at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Actress Susan Sarandon looks on as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
