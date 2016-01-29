Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 2:30pm EST

Celebrity stumpers

Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
1 / 13
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
2 / 13
Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders (not shown) at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders (not shown) at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders (not shown) at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
3 / 13
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 13
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
5 / 13
Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 13
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
7 / 13
Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 13
Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
9 / 13
Actress Susan Sarandon looks on as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Actress Susan Sarandon looks on as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Actress Susan Sarandon looks on as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
10 / 13
Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
11 / 13
The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 13
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Next Slideshows

Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Backstage and Spring/Summer collection highlights from Paris.

Jan 27 2016
Chanel doll house

Chanel doll house

Highlights from Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

Jan 26 2016
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.

Jan 22 2016
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.

Jan 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast