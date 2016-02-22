Edition:
Celebrity stumpers

Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Actress Susan Sarandon looks on as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Musician Killer Mike speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Actors Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (L) introduces Hillary Clinton during a campaign stop at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Musician Lee Greenwood sings before a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Franklin, Tennessee February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Rick Harrison of the television show "Pawn Stars" speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
