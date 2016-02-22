Celebrity stumpers
Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Actress Susan Sarandon looks on as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Musician Killer Mike speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Actors Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (L) introduces Hillary Clinton during a campaign stop at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Hillary Clinton waves with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump speaks after being endorsed by Aissa Wayne, daughter of actor John Wayne, at a news conference at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Musician Lee Greenwood sings before a campaign rally for Marco Rubio in Franklin, Tennessee February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
The YouTube stars known as "Diamond & Silk" appear with Donald Trump at his "Rally to Benefit Veterans" in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rick Harrison of the television show "Pawn Stars" speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas, Nevada February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Next Slideshows
Madrid Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Madrid.
Best of New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Best of Berlinale
Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.
Best of the Grammy Awards
Highlights from the Grammy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.