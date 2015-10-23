Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 22, 2015 | 9:55pm EDT

Celebrity style: Beyonce

Beyonce arrives at TIDAL X: 1020 concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Beyonce performs a medley of songs during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2014
Beyonce performs "Take My Hand" during the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Beyonce and her husband rapper Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana, Cuba April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2013
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2013
Beyonce arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Beyonce poses backstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce holds the awards she won for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for "Drunk in Love" and Best Surround Sound Album for "Beyonce" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Beyonce poses backstage after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2014
Beyonce attends HBO's New York premiere of her documentary "Beyonce - Life is But a Dream" in New York February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2013
Beyonce arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2013
Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Toronto Raptors in New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2012
Beyonce performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2013
Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2013
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2013
Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2011
Beyonce performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
