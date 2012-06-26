Edition:
Celebrity style: Blake Lively

<p>Cast member Blake Lively arrives at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively of the film "The Town" arrives for the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures award Gala in New York January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively poses at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively arrives to attend the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively attends a celebrity event where designer Jason Wu and Target unveiled a "Limited-Edition Apparel and Handbag Collection" at a private shopping party in New York January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively arrives to be honored at the 2011 Time 100 Gala ceremony in New York April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively poses for photographers in the photo room at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Blake Lively, CinemaCon Breakthrough Performer of the Year, poses during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively arrives at the gala presentation for the film ' The Town ' during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively arrives at the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&amp;M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively, who stars in the upcoming Warner Bros motion picture "Green Lantern", poses for a picture at Comic Con in San Diego, California July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Cast member Blake Lively poses at the premiere of "Green Lantern" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively, dressed in Ralph Lauren and Harry Winston jewellery, arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively of "Gossip Girl" attends the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes" in New York December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively poses during the photocall to present her film 'The Private Lives of Pippa Lee' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

