Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon

<p>Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon poses before the awards ceremony for ShoWest, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon poses for photographers at the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, London May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives for the world premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives for the premiere of the film "Sex And The City 2" in New York May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives for the Japan premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Tokyo June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Caronna</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon poses as she arrives at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives at the Calvin Klein 40th anniversary party in New York September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives during the "Sex And The City" movie premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Cynthia Nixon act in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>(L-R) Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall arrive for the German premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at a cinema in Berlin May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives for a Point Foundation gala in New York April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon arrives for the 61st Annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon addresses the crowd during the 18th annual Gay &amp; Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) award show in New York March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon holds her Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Sex and the City" backstage at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>Cynthia Nixon (R) and LaChanze pose with their awards for Best Performances by a Leading Actress at the 60th annual Tony Awards in New York June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

<p>(L-R) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis walk during the filming of a scene from "Sex and the City: The Movie" in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

