Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon poses before the awards ceremony for ShoWest, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cynthia Nixon poses before the awards ceremony for ShoWest, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cynthia Nixon poses for photographers at the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, London May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Cynthia Nixon poses for photographers at the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, London May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Cynthia Nixon arrives for the world premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cynthia Nixon arrives for the world premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cynthia Nixon arrives for the premiere of the film "Sex And The City 2" in New York May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon arrives for the premiere of the film "Sex And The City 2" in New York May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon arrives for the Japan premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Tokyo June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Caronna
Cynthia Nixon arrives for the Japan premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Tokyo June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Caronna
Cynthia Nixon poses as she arrives at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cynthia Nixon poses as she arrives at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cynthia Nixon arrives at the Calvin Klein 40th anniversary party in New York September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East
Cynthia Nixon arrives at the Calvin Klein 40th anniversary party in New York September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East
Cynthia Nixon arrives during the "Sex And The City" movie premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Cynthia Nixon arrives during the "Sex And The City" movie premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Cynthia Nixon act in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Cynthia Nixon act in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(L-R) Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall arrive for the German premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at a cinema in Berlin May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
(L-R) Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall arrive for the German premiere of ''Sex And The City: The Movie'' at a cinema in Berlin May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cynthia Nixon arrives for a Point Foundation gala in New York April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon arrives for a Point Foundation gala in New York April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon arrives to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon arrives to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon arrives for the 61st Annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon arrives for the 61st Annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon addresses the crowd during the 18th annual Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) award show in New York March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon addresses the crowd during the 18th annual Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) award show in New York March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cynthia Nixon holds her Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Sex and the City" backstage at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cynthia Nixon holds her Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Sex and the City" backstage at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cynthia Nixon (R) and LaChanze pose with their awards for Best Performances by a Leading Actress at the 60th annual Tony Awards in New York June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cynthia Nixon (R) and LaChanze pose with their awards for Best Performances by a Leading Actress at the 60th annual Tony Awards in New York June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
(L-R) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis walk during the filming of a scene from "Sex and the City: The Movie" in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(L-R) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis walk during the filming of a scene from "Sex and the City: The Movie" in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Cannes film festival
The Cannes film festival is buzzing this year with a string of hit movies in the official lineup.
Best of Eurovision
Sweden's Loreen wins the Eurovision Song Contest.
Cannes fashion
Style from the red carpet in Cannes.
American Idol finale
Phillip Phillips, 21, was proclaimed the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol."
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.