Celebrity style: Katie Holmes
Actress Katie Holmes poses at the premiere of "Tropic Thunder" at the Mann's Village theatre in Westwood, California August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Katie Holmes arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Katie Holmes takes the stage to present the award for best comedy movie at the 13th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Katie Holmes arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Actress Katie Holmes arrives at Variety's 2nd annual Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Katie Holmes poses on the red carped before the European premiere of the movie "Valkyrie" in Berlin January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actress and cast member Katie Holmes arrives for the premiere of the film "The Extra Man" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Actress Katie Holmes, wearing Giorgio Armani and jewellery from Boucheron and actor Tom Cruise, wearing Giorgio Armani, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008....more
Actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes arrive to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hollywood film star Tom Cruise and U.S actress Katie Holmes arrive for the French premiere of Cruise's latest movie "War of the Worlds" in Marseille June 17, 2005.
Honoree Tom Cruise and his wife actress Katie Holmes arrive at the Mentor LA's Promise gala in Los Angeles March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tom Cruise poses with his wife actress Katie Holmes during the world premiere of his film "Knight & Day" in Seville June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Actor Tom Cruise and his wife, actress Katie Holmes, pose as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes stand onstage during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Actress Katie Holmes, wife of actor Tom Cruise, star of the film "Lions for Lambs", poses as she arrives for a screening of the film at the opening of the AFI Fest 2007 film festival in Hollywood November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Actress Katie Holmes arrives at the Women In Film Los Angeles 2011 Crystal and Lucy Awards Impact in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Katie Holmes poses as she arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Katie Holmes poses at the premiere of the television series "The Kennedys" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katie Holmes arrives at the National Movie Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
