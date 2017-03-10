Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart speaks to a reporter as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" in New York, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" in New York, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Director Olivier Assayas (R) and cast members Lars Eidinger and Kristen Stewart (C) pose on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016....more
Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "American Honey" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Director Woody Allen jokes with Kristen Stewart on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016....more
Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet before the screening for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A tattoo is pictured on the arm of Kristen Stewart as she poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society" out of competition before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Kristen Stewart poses at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tattoos are pictured on the arm of Kristen Stewart as she poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society" out of competition before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Kristen Stewart arrives at a news conference for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Kristen Stewart poses at a special screening of the film "Still Alice" during AFI Fest 2014 in Hollywood, California November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "American Ultra" in Los Angeles, California August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart poses with her trophy during a photocall after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in the film "Sils Maria" (Clouds of Sils Maria) during the 40th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Christian...more
Kristen Stewart poses before German designer Karl Lagerfeld Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kristen Stewart attends the red carpet event for the movie "Equals" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the film "Equals" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood screening of her movie "On The Road" during AFI FEST in Los Angeles, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Kristen Stewart poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Kristen Stewart poses at the Australian Premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" in Sydney June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Kristen Stewart adjusts her Reem Acra gown as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
