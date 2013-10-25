Celebrity style: Lady Gaga

Edition:
<p>Lady Gaga poses at Berghain nightclub to promote her latest album 'Artpop' in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Lady Gaga performs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Lady Gaga performs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Lady Gaga perfoms "Applause" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Stefani Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga, arrives for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Rolling Stones final concert of their "50 and Counting Tour" in Newark, New Jersey, December 15, 2012 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Lady Gaga walks with Italian designer Donatella Versace (R) after arriving in front of the Gianni Versace atelier in downtown Milan, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Lady Gaga arrives at Harvard University to launch her Born This Way Foundation in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Singer Lady Gaga performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Singer Lady Gaga kisses a crystal ball after performing during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Singer Lady Gaga (C) looks on during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store New York November 21, 2011. The Workshop is a holiday retail experience representing Lady Gaga's reinterpretation of Santa's workshop. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Singer Lady Gaga (C) looks on during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store New York November 21, 2011. The Workshop is a holiday retail experience representing Lady Gaga's reinterpretation of Santa's workshop. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Lady Gaga poses with the trophy for Pop International during the 63rd Bambi media awards ceremony in Wiesbaden, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski</p>

<p>Lady Gaga performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Singer Lady Gaga accepts the award for best female video for "Born This Way" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lady Gaga arrives for a welcoming ceremony inside the Taichung City Hall building, central Taiwan July 3, 2011. Lady Gaga will be in Taiwan from July 1-5 to promote her latest album "Born This Way". REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

<p>U.S. singer Lady Gaga, closing her eyes, takes off her sunglass during a news conference after performing at the MTV Video Music Aid Japan in Chiba, near Tokyo June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Lady Gaga poses backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Lady Gaga performs "The Edge of Glory" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Lady Gaga walks on the runway of the TV show 'Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum' in Cologne June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Singer Lady Gaga performs during a live concert in New York's Central Park televised on ABC's Good Morning America, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Lady Gaga steps out of a translucent egg to perform her new song "Born This Way" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Lady Gaga, wearing an outfit made of meat, poses in the photo room after winning eight awards at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer Lady Gaga speaks at a rally in Portland, Maine, September 20, 2010 urging members of the Senate to repeal the military rule banning openly gay people from serving in the armed forces. The event was organized by the Servicemembers Legal Defense Network to pressure Republican U.S. Senators Olympia Snowe and Susan Collins of Maine to vote to allow a repeal of the policy. REUTERS/Joel Page</p>

Singer Lady Gaga speaks at a rally in Portland, Maine, September 20, 2010 urging members of the Senate to repeal the military rule banning openly gay people from serving in the armed forces. The event was organized by the Servicemembers Legal Defense...more

<p>Lady Gaga arrives at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for 'Bad Romance' from 'Glee' cast members Amber Riley (L), Cory Monteith (2nd L) and Jane Lynch (R) at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Singer Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for 'Bad Romance' from 'Glee' cast members Amber Riley (L), Cory Monteith (2nd L) and Jane Lynch (R) at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Singer Lady Gaga performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>U.S. singer Lady Gaga watched by designer Nicola Formichetti (L) arrives at the 30th Brit Awards ceremony at Earl's Court in London, February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

<p>Singer Lady Gaga arrives for the amFAR annual gala to kick off Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer Lady Gaga arrives at a media event where she was announced as Polaroid creative director at the 2010 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) meets U.S. singer Lady Gaga following the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool, England December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool</p>

<p>Lady Gaga arrives at a promotional event in New York September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Lady Gaga arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Lady Gaga performs "Paparazzi" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Lady Gaga accepts the award for best new artist at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>U.S. singer Lady Gaga arrives for a TV interview to present her headphones line at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 7, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Lady Gaga adjusts her dress as she leaves a news conference at a hotel before the "Isle of MTV" concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>U.S. singer Lady Gaga performs during the Isle of MTV concert in Floriana, outside Valletta July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>Lady Gaga performs as pyrotechnics go off from her bustier during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Lady Gaga performs at the 2009 Wango Tango concert in Irvine, California May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

