Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lupita Nyong'o at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "La tete haute" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lupita Nyong'o at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lupita Nyong'o at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Lupita Nyong'o at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lupita Nyong'o at the 25th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o at the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party in West Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lupita Nyong'o at Glamour Magazine's annual Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lupita Nyong'o wears a Calvin Klein gown and Chopard diamonds at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for outstanding performance by a female in a supporting role for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Manhattan, New York November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Star Wars mania
Fans rejoice as Star Wars: The Force Awakens begins hitting cinemas worldwide.
Most popular songs of 2015
The year's top songs, according to the Billboard's Hot 100.
Star Wars world premiere
Droids, Jedi and Stormtroopers walk the red carpet for the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood.
Z100 Jingle Ball
Celebrities perform at the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.