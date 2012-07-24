Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 24, 2012 | 2:20pm EDT

Celebrity style: Mariah Carey

<p>Cast member Mariah Carey poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Precious" by director Lee Daniels at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Mariah Carey poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Precious" by director Lee Daniels at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Cast member Mariah Carey poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Precious" by director Lee Daniels at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
1 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey walks on stage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Singer Mariah Carey walks on stage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey walks on stage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
2 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 25
<p>Actress Mariah Carey arrives at the 16th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Actress Mariah Carey arrives at the 16th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Actress Mariah Carey arrives at the 16th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
4 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey waves on the set of her new music video "Obsessed" outside New York's Plaza Hotel in New York June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Singer Mariah Carey waves on the set of her new music video "Obsessed" outside New York's Plaza Hotel in New York June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey waves on the set of her new music video "Obsessed" outside New York's Plaza Hotel in New York June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
6 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey reacts after throwing the first ball before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Singer Mariah Carey reacts after throwing the first ball before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey reacts after throwing the first ball before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey poses backstage after her performance at the 30th annual American Music Awards, in Los Angeles January 13, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Singer Mariah Carey poses backstage after her performance at the 30th annual American Music Awards, in Los Angeles January 13, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey poses backstage after her performance at the 30th annual American Music Awards, in Los Angeles January 13, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey is escorted on stage before her performance of "We Belong Together" at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 4, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Singer Mariah Carey is escorted on stage before her performance of "We Belong Together" at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 4, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey is escorted on stage before her performance of "We Belong Together" at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 4, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Close
9 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey waves after performing "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" at "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live!: Countdown to Music's Biggest Night" in Los Angeles December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Mariah Carey waves after performing "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" at "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live!: Countdown to Music's Biggest Night" in Los Angeles December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey waves after performing "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" at "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live!: Countdown to Music's Biggest Night" in Los Angeles December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey performs at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Mariah Carey performs at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey performs at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 25
<p>American Pop star Mariah Carey poses with U.S. troops in Camp Bondsteel, near Pristina in Kosovo as part of a tour for USO (United Services Overseas) America to entertain the armed forces December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

American Pop star Mariah Carey poses with U.S. troops in Camp Bondsteel, near Pristina in Kosovo as part of a tour for USO (United Services Overseas) America to entertain the armed forces December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

American Pop star Mariah Carey poses with U.S. troops in Camp Bondsteel, near Pristina in Kosovo as part of a tour for USO (United Services Overseas) America to entertain the armed forces December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

Singer Mariah Carey entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
13 / 25
<p>Singer and actress Mariah Carey arrives at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer and actress Mariah Carey arrives at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer and actress Mariah Carey arrives at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey holds an award at MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2008 in Saitama, north of Tokyo, May 31, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Singer Mariah Carey holds an award at MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2008 in Saitama, north of Tokyo, May 31, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey holds an award at MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2008 in Saitama, north of Tokyo, May 31, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
15 / 25
<p>Musician Mariah Carey speaks after receiving her award at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

Musician Mariah Carey speaks after receiving her award at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Musician Mariah Carey speaks after receiving her award at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
16 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey presents an award at the 2006 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California July 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Singer Mariah Carey presents an award at the 2006 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California July 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey presents an award at the 2006 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California July 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 25
<p>Mariah Carey arrives to attend the 10th anniversary gala of the VH1 "Save the Music Foundation" in New York September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Mariah Carey arrives to attend the 10th anniversary gala of the VH1 "Save the Music Foundation" in New York September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Mariah Carey arrives to attend the 10th anniversary gala of the VH1 "Save the Music Foundation" in New York September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 25
<p>U.S. singer Mariah Carey arrives to attend the World Music Awards ceremony in Monte Carlo October 12, 2003. REUTERS/Pascal Deschamps</p>

U.S. singer Mariah Carey arrives to attend the World Music Awards ceremony in Monte Carlo October 12, 2003. REUTERS/Pascal Deschamps

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

U.S. singer Mariah Carey arrives to attend the World Music Awards ceremony in Monte Carlo October 12, 2003. REUTERS/Pascal Deschamps

Close
19 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey walks on stage to accept the 'Favorite Female Soul/R&amp;B Artist' award during the 2005 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Singer Mariah Carey walks on stage to accept the 'Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist' award during the 2005 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey walks on stage to accept the 'Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist' award during the 2005 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey waves to fans during an appearance on NBC television's Today Show, in New York May 30, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Morgan </p>

Singer Mariah Carey waves to fans during an appearance on NBC television's Today Show, in New York May 30, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey waves to fans during an appearance on NBC television's Today Show, in New York May 30, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Close
21 / 25
<p>U.S. singer Mariah Carey poses for a photocall for the 10th Mawazine World Rhythms international music festival in Rabat May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

U.S. singer Mariah Carey poses for a photocall for the 10th Mawazine World Rhythms international music festival in Rabat May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

U.S. singer Mariah Carey poses for a photocall for the 10th Mawazine World Rhythms international music festival in Rabat May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
22 / 25
<p>Cast member Mariah Carey smiles at a news conference for "Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire" during the 34th Toronto International Film Festival September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Mariah Carey smiles at a news conference for "Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire" during the 34th Toronto International Film Festival September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Cast member Mariah Carey smiles at a news conference for "Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire" during the 34th Toronto International Film Festival September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 25
<p>Mariah Carey and Italian designer Donatella Versace poses for the photographers before the Versace Spring/summer 2004 collection at Milan fashion October 4, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Mariah Carey and Italian designer Donatella Versace poses for the photographers before the Versace Spring/summer 2004 collection at Milan fashion October 4, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Mariah Carey and Italian designer Donatella Versace poses for the photographers before the Versace Spring/summer 2004 collection at Milan fashion October 4, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
24 / 25
<p>Singer Mariah Carey performs at Michael Jackson's public memorial service held at Staples Center in Los Angeles July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool </p>

Singer Mariah Carey performs at Michael Jackson's public memorial service held at Staples Center in Los Angeles July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Singer Mariah Carey performs at Michael Jackson's public memorial service held at Staples Center in Los Angeles July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Next Slideshows

Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the Teen Choice 2012 awards.

Jul 24 2012
Top-earning TV women

Top-earning TV women

The top-earning women on the small screen.

Jul 19 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

Jul 18 2012
Batman frenzy

Batman frenzy

The "Dark Knight" trilogy has generated a buzz onscreen and off, with the final film in theaters July 20.

Jul 18 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast