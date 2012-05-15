Edition:
Celebrity style: Rihanna

<p>Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna sits courtside during the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Cast member Rihanna poses at the American premiere of the Universal Pictures film "Battleship" in Los Angeles May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna poses during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance "Reb'l fleur" at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. The Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the last year complied by Time Magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch in West Hollywood, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Rihanna carries the International female solo artist trophy during the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier upon arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>Musician Rihanna accepts a 2009 Glamour Women of the Year award during the magazines annual award show in New York November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna adjusts her hair while performing at an outdoor concert in New York's Times Square during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs "Umbrella" at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas September 9, 2007. Rihanna won the award for Monster Single of the Year for the song. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Pop star Rihanna attends a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs 'Love the Way You Lie' at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Rihanna poses for photographers before turning on the Christmas lights at Westfield shopping centre in west London November 4, 2010. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles March 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives at the 2007 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives to attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs at Madison Square Garden in New York August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs at the Robin Hood Foundation Benefit at the Jacob K Javits Convention Center in New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna poses with her awards for favorite female artist in the pop/rock and soul/R&amp;B categories at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives for the annual Fashion Rocks concert in New York September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Rihanna poses at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Singer and cast member Rihanna poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the world premiere of the film "Battleship" in Tokyo April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

