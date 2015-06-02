Edition:
Tue Jun 2, 2015

CFDA Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian arrives with Kanye West to attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Designer Betsey Johnson arrives with her family. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Actress Julianna Margulies. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Model Hannah Davis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Actress Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Actress Jemima Kirke. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Designer Alexander Wang and model Anna Ewers. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Actress Juliette Lewis arrives with designer Christian Siriano. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Blogger Josh "The Fat Jew" Ostrovsky. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Singer Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Actress Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Actress Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Creative Director of J Crew Jenna Lyons. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Designer Victoria Beckham arrives with Hamish Bowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Actor Joshua Jackson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Kim Kardashian poses with Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Actor Zachary Quinto. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
