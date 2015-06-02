CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian arrives with Kanye West to attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Betsey Johnson arrives with her family. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Julianna Margulies. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Hannah Davis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jemima Kirke. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Alexander Wang and model Anna Ewers. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Juliette Lewis arrives with designer Christian Siriano. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Blogger Josh "The Fat Jew" Ostrovsky. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Creative Director of J Crew Jenna Lyons. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Victoria Beckham arrives with Hamish Bowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Joshua Jackson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian poses with Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Zachary Quinto. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
