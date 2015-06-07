Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 6, 2015 | 8:05pm EDT

Champions Barcelona

Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 23
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Close
2 / 23
Barcelona's Neymar, Adriano and Dani Alves celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Barcelona's Neymar, Adriano and Dani Alves celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona's Neymar, Adriano and Dani Alves celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 23
Barcelona's Gerard Pique after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Barcelona's Gerard Pique after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona's Gerard Pique after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 23
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Close
5 / 23
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 23
Barcelona's Neymar scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Barcelona's Neymar scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona's Neymar scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
7 / 23
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 23
Barcelona's Gerard Pique in action against Juventus' Carlos Tevez. Reuters/Darren Staples

Barcelona's Gerard Pique in action against Juventus' Carlos Tevez. Reuters/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona's Gerard Pique in action against Juventus' Carlos Tevez. Reuters/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 23
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring the second goal for Barcelona. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Luis Suarez celebrates scoring the second goal for Barcelona. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring the second goal for Barcelona. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Close
10 / 23
Barcelona's Rafinha celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Barcelona's Rafinha celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona's Rafinha celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 23
Barcelona celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Barcelona celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 23
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action with Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action with Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action with Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 23
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon in action with Barcelona's Luis Suarez. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon in action with Barcelona's Luis Suarez. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon in action with Barcelona's Luis Suarez. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 23
Barcelona's Xavi celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples

Barcelona's Xavi celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona's Xavi celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples
Close
15 / 23
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball after a disallowed goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball after a disallowed goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball after a disallowed goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
16 / 23
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Close
17 / 23
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is helped up by Juventus' Patrice Evra. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Barcelona's Lionel Messi is helped up by Juventus' Patrice Evra. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is helped up by Juventus' Patrice Evra. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 23
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique celebrates with his daughter after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique celebrates with his daughter after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique celebrates with his daughter after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
19 / 23
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions league final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions league final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions league final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Close
20 / 23
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 23
Barcelona soccer fans celebrate their victory after winning the soccer Champions League final against Juventus at Canaletes fountain in Las Ramblas of Barcelona, Spain, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Barcelona soccer fans celebrate their victory after winning the soccer Champions League final against Juventus at Canaletes fountain in Las Ramblas of Barcelona, Spain, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona soccer fans celebrate their victory after winning the soccer Champions League final against Juventus at Canaletes fountain in Las Ramblas of Barcelona, Spain, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
22 / 23
The sun sets as the Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The sun sets as the Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The sun sets as the Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
FIFA under fire

FIFA under fire

Next Slideshows

FIFA under fire

FIFA under fire

A corruption scandal engulfs the beautiful game's governing body.

May 29 2015
Russia's hockey faux pas

Russia's hockey faux pas

Russia will be sanctioned after their players showed a lack of respect to Canada following a 6-1 loss in the world championship final.

May 19 2015
A game with no fans

A game with no fans

In a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans.

Apr 30 2015
Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of runners brave cold rain for the 119th running of the Boston Marathon.

Apr 20 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast