Champions Barcelona
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Neymar, Adriano and Dani Alves celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
Barcelona's Gerard Pique after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona's Neymar scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples
Barcelona's Gerard Pique in action against Juventus' Carlos Tevez. Reuters/Darren Staples
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring the second goal for Barcelona. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Rafinha celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Dylan Martinez
Barcelona celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action with Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon in action with Barcelona's Luis Suarez. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Xavi celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball after a disallowed goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is helped up by Juventus' Patrice Evra. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique celebrates with his daughter after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions league final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona soccer fans celebrate their victory after winning the soccer Champions League final against Juventus at Canaletes fountain in Las Ramblas of Barcelona, Spain, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
The sun sets as the Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Next Slideshows
FIFA under fire
A corruption scandal engulfs the beautiful game's governing body.
Russia's hockey faux pas
Russia will be sanctioned after their players showed a lack of respect to Canada following a 6-1 loss in the world championship final.
A game with no fans
In a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans.
Boston Marathon
Tens of thousands of runners brave cold rain for the 119th running of the Boston Marathon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.