Championship Day
Jason Day poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day celebrates winning the son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Rose reacts after missing a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Spieth plays from a bunker on the 3rd hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day walks off the 18th green with his son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day putts on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Streb plays from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Rory McIlroy hits from the rough on the 6th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day plays from the fairway on the 1st hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Hiroshi Iwata hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day reacts after making a birdie on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the second round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Olympic aspirations
Inside Zhangjiakou and Beijing, China and Almaty, Kazakhstan, candidate cities for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Froome wins Tour de France
Briton Chris Froome won his second Tour de France title in three years on Sunday to enhance his growing reputation as a grand tour specialist.
World Cup 2018 qualifying draw
FIFA President Sepp Blatter, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others at the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Best of the British Open
American Zach Johnson wins golf's oldest major at St Andrews.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.