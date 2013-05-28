Edition:
Chancellor Merkel

<p>Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she arrives for a two-day European leaders summit in Brussels, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet</p>

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she arrives for a two-day European leaders summit in Brussels, June 18, 2009.

<p>Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the European Union council headquarters for an EU leaders summit discussing the EU's long-term budget in Brussels, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the European Union council headquarters for an EU leaders summit discussing the EU's long-term budget in Brussels, November 23, 2012.

<p>German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union Angela Merkel drinks a beer after her speech in a beer tent in Munich, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union Angela Merkel drinks a beer after her speech in a beer tent in Munich, May 15, 2013.

<p>German Chancelor Angela Merkel enters a 212A class submarine U 33 of the German Navy in the Baltic Sea port of Warnemuende near Rostock, August 31, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

German Chancelor Angela Merkel enters a 212A class submarine U 33 of the German Navy in the Baltic Sea port of Warnemuende near Rostock, August 31, 2006.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses with one-year old girl Madita during the opening of the "Wellcome center" in Berlin, April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses with one-year old girl Madita during the opening of the "Wellcome center" in Berlin, April 7, 2008.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears special glasses as she visits a metal workshop in Berlin, September 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears special glasses as she visits a metal workshop in Berlin, September 5, 2008.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts at a news conference after an energy "summit" with German state premiers at the Chancellery in Berlin, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts at a news conference after an energy "summit" with German state premiers at the Chancellery in Berlin, May 23, 2012.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a Christian Democratic Union election campaign rally in Binz on the Baltic island of Ruegen, August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a Christian Democratic Union election campaign rally in Binz on the Baltic island of Ruegen, August 21, 2009.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at a customs booth in the former Traenenpalast East German border crossing station during the opening of the "Grenzerfahrung" (Border experiences) exhibition in Berlin, September 14, 2011. The sign reads: "Departure for citizen of West Germany and other nationialities." REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at a customs booth in the former Traenenpalast East German border crossing station during the opening of the "Grenzerfahrung" (Border experiences) exhibition in Berlin, September 14, 2011. The sign reads: "Departure for citizen of West Germany and other nationialities."

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012.

<p>(L-R) UEFA President Michel Platini, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, president of the German soccer federation (DFB) Wolfgang Niersbach and German Interior Minister Hans-Peter Friedrich react after a goal that was disallowed during the quarter-final soccer match between Germany and Greece at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

(L-R) UEFA President Michel Platini, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, president of the German soccer federation (DFB) Wolfgang Niersbach and German Interior Minister Hans-Peter Friedrich react after a goal that was disallowed during the quarter-final soccer match between Germany and Greece at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 22, 2012.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reflected in a table as she arrives for a meeting with social workers in Berlin, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reflected in a table as she arrives for a meeting with social workers in Berlin, April 30, 2009.

<p>France's President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel smile after kissing each other during the 50th anniversary ceremony of the reconciliation meeting between former French president Charles de Gaulle and German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer after World War Two, in Reims, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

France's President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel smile after kissing each other during the 50th anniversary ceremony of the reconciliation meeting between former French president Charles de Gaulle and German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer after World War Two, in Reims, July 8, 2012.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel, her husband Joachim Sauer (2nd R), Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski (L) and his wife Anna Komorowska sit in a restaurant during their visit to Gdansk, July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Renata Dabrowska/Agencja Gazeta</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, her husband Joachim Sauer (2nd R), Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski (L) and his wife Anna Komorowska sit in a restaurant during their visit to Gdansk, July 9, 2011.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to President Obama during a private dinner at the 1789 restaurant in Washington, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jesco Dezel/Bundesregierung/Pool</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to President Obama during a private dinner at the 1789 restaurant in Washington, June 6, 2011.

