Chanel cosmopolite in Paris
Actress Lily-Rose Depp presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Actress Lily-Rose Depp presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Musician Pharrell Williams presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models and actress Lily-Rose Depp (C) present creations with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Next Slideshows
Kennedy Center Honors
Al Pacino, James Taylor and Mavis Staples are among the latest recipients of the coveted Kennedy Center Honors awards.
Tokyo Comic Con
Highlights from Tokyo Comic Con.
Victoria's Secret in Paris
Backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos from the past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.