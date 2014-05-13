Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 13, 2014 | 6:15pm EDT

Chanel cruise collection

<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld and models appear at the end of the Chanel 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and models appear at the end of the Chanel 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and models appear at the end of the Chanel 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
1 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Close
2 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Close
3 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Close
4 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Close
5 / 10
<p>A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Close
6 / 10
<p>A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Close
7 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Close
8 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Close
9 / 10
<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

Next Slideshows

X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

Cast members celebrate the premieres of "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in London and New York.

May 12 2014
Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Highlights from the annual KIIS FM bash.

May 12 2014
'Bearded lady' wins Eurovision

'Bearded lady' wins Eurovision

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst wins the Eurovision Song Contest.

May 10 2014
Celebrity moms

Celebrity moms

A Mother's Day look at famous moms.

May 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast