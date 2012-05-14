Chanel does Versailles
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
