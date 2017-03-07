Chanel goes interstellar
A rocket launches as models present creations for the Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Hudson Kroenig. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Lily-Rose Depp. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model and actress Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Clotilde Hesme. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Director Sofia Coppola. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Lily Allen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Lottie Moss. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Phoebe Tonkin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Celine Salette. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lisa-Kainde Diaz and Naomi Diaz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress and model Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Melusine Ruspoli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Former model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Alice Dellal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Marjorie Bridges-Woods with her daughters Lori Harvey and Morgan Harvey. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
