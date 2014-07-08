Chanel haute couture
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Ashleigh Good appear at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
American Vogue creative director Grace Coddington (2ndL), editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour (C), director Baz Luhrmann (3rdR) and Lee Chae-rin, also known as CL, of South Korean girl group 2NE1 (R) attend German designer Karl Lagerfeld's...more
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Model Marine Deleeuw presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Ashleigh Good appear at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour arrives at German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Taiwanese actress Kwai Lun-Mei poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Jung Ryeo-won poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Director Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lee Chae-rin, also known as CL, of South Korean girl group 2NE1 poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit...more
