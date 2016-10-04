Chanel's digital designs
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Lily-Rose Depp poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Recording artist Usher poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Musician Courtney Love (R) and her daughter and producer Frances Bean Cobain pose during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The Chanel logo is seen on a handbag before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Angela Yuen poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Marie-Ange Casta poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Joana Preiss poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Alma Jodorowsky poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Sheila Sim poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chinese actress Bai Baihe poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress and singer Soko poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japanese actress and model Nana Komatsu poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
