Tue Oct 4, 2016

Chanel's digital designs

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Actress Lily-Rose Depp poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Recording artist Usher poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Musician Courtney Love (R) and her daughter and producer Frances Bean Cobain pose during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
The Chanel logo is seen on a handbag before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Angela Yuen poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Actress Marie-Ange Casta poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Actress Joana Preiss poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Actress Alma Jodorowsky poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Model Sheila Sim poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Chinese actress Bai Baihe poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Actress and singer Soko poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Japanese actress and model Nana Komatsu poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
