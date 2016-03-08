Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 8, 2016 | 1:05pm EST

Chanel's fashion salon

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 40
Singer Willow Smith (C) and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (L) attend the Chanel show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Singer Willow Smith (C) and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (L) attend the Chanel show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Singer Willow Smith (C) and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (L) attend the Chanel show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 40
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 40
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Chanel show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Chanel show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Chanel show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 40
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Hudson Kroenig appear at the end of his collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Hudson Kroenig appear at the end of his collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Hudson Kroenig appear at the end of his collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 40
Musician Pharrell Williams (R) and Helen Lasichanh pose before attending Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Musician Pharrell Williams (R) and Helen Lasichanh pose before attending Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Musician Pharrell Williams (R) and Helen Lasichanh pose before attending Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 40
A guest attends Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A guest attends Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A guest attends Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 40
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 40
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 40
Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 40
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 40
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 40
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 40
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 40
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 40
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
16 / 40
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 40
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 40
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 40
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 40
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 40
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 40
Model Lindsey Wixson (L) present a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Lindsey Wixson (L) present a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Model Lindsey Wixson (L) present a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 40
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 40
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
25 / 40
Singer Willow Smith (C) and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (R) pose before attending Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Willow Smith (C) and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (R) pose before attending Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Singer Willow Smith (C) and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (R) pose before attending Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
26 / 40
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
27 / 40
Singer Willow Smith. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Willow Smith. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Singer Willow Smith. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
28 / 40
Model Stella Tennant. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Stella Tennant. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Model Stella Tennant. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
29 / 40
Actress Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Actress Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
30 / 40
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
31 / 40
Model and actress Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model and actress Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Model and actress Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
32 / 40
Halsey. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Halsey. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Halsey. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
33 / 40
Musician and model Karen Elson. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Musician and model Karen Elson. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Musician and model Karen Elson. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
34 / 40
Model Thylane Blondeau. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Thylane Blondeau. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Model Thylane Blondeau. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
35 / 40
Former model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Former model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Former model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
36 / 40
Actress Anamaria Vartolomei. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Anamaria Vartolomei. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Actress Anamaria Vartolomei. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
37 / 40
Actress Ayami Nakajo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Ayami Nakajo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Actress Ayami Nakajo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
38 / 40
Actress Lola Bessis. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Lola Bessis. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Actress Lola Bessis. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
39 / 40
Artist Yi Zhou. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Artist Yi Zhou. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Artist Yi Zhou. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Next Slideshows

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch weds former supermodel Jerry Hall in London.

Mar 05 2016
Katy Perry for Hillary

Katy Perry for Hillary

The singer on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton.

Mar 03 2016
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.

Mar 01 2016
Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Feb 29 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast