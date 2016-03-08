Chanel's fashion salon
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Singer Willow Smith (C) and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (L) attend the Chanel show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Chanel show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Hudson Kroenig appear at the end of his collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Musician Pharrell Williams (R) and Helen Lasichanh pose before attending Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A guest attends Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Lindsey Wixson (L) present a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Singer Willow Smith (C) and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (R) pose before attending Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Singer Willow Smith. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Stella Tennant. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model and actress Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Halsey. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Musician and model Karen Elson. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Thylane Blondeau. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Former model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Anamaria Vartolomei. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Ayami Nakajo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Lola Bessis. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Artist Yi Zhou. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
