Chaos at the border

Migrants fall as they rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. Up to 3,000 migrants are expected to cross into Macedonia every day in the coming months, most of them refugees fleeing war, particularly from Syria, the United Nations said last week. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants walk on a field as they reach the village of Idomeni near the borders of Greece with Macedonia, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian special police forces try to bring order as they regulate the flow of migrants crossing the Greek border into Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants fall as they rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant collapses from heat while waiting to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants hold hands as they try to enter Macedonia near Gevgelija at the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A policeman assists a family as migrants try to enter Macedonia near Gevgelija near the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A policeman carries a baby to safety as migrants try to enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A Macedonian police officer raises his baton towards migrants waiting to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

